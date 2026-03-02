MoneyLion Now Offers Members Scam and Identity Protection Powered by LifeLock

New identity protection services help MoneyLion members spot scams and safeguard their personal data and finances

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion, a leading consumer finance platform and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), today announced the launch of identity protection services for its members, expanding MoneyLion's platform from cash flow management into financial protection.

The new offering brings scam and identity protection Powered by LifeLock directly into the MoneyLion app, giving people a seamless way to help keep their money safe.

With the new experience, MoneyLion members can expect easy-to-use identity protection enabling them to:

Detect scams in real time with the in-app Scam Analyzer, which allows people to quickly verify suspicious texts, emails, and social messages without leaving the app, helping stop scams before they happen.





with the in-app Scam Analyzer, which allows people to quickly verify suspicious texts, emails, and social messages without leaving the app, helping stop scams before they happen. Protect financial progress with continuous monitoring and support, including account takeover and application alerts, social and personally identifiable information monitoring, as well as reimbursement of stolen funds and identity restoration if identity theft occurs.

"Our members trust MoneyLion to help them move forward financially, but that progress is at risk if a scam or identity theft event derails them," said Tim Hong, Global Head of Financial Wellness Technology at Gen. "With 1 in 4 Americans becoming a victim of identity theft and losses from identity theft averaging over $7,500, it was important to bring LifeLock-powered identity protection directly into the MoneyLion app. We're giving our members a simple, always-on way to spot scams and protect what they've built, without adding friction to their everyday financial lives."

MoneyLion members with paid subscriptions can activate easy-to-use identity theft protection without leaving the app, using a single unified login. The MoneyLion app will reuse the identity verification that was already completed to provide a seamless experience.

LifeLock-powered identity protection is now available in the MoneyLion app for MoneyLion members with a paid subscription. Learn more at moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading financial technology platform and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock and more. MoneyLion powers the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology through its top-rated consumer finance super app, and premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses. Consumers gain control of their finances with an innovative suite of products to save, borrow, spend, and invest, seamlessly integrating the best offers and content from MoneyLion and its 1,300+ enterprise partners into one unified experience. Its mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. Learn more at www.moneylion.com.

