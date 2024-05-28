Gen Releases its Fiscal 2024 Social Impact Report

More than 5 million people reached globally through Cyber Safety education and training programs

TEMPE, Ariz. & PRAGUE, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) today released its fiscal year 2024 Social Impact Report, reinforcing its unwavering commitment in supporting the communities it serves, powering Digital Freedom for everyone and protecting the planet. Gen's second annual report demonstrates how the company's dedication to social impact is at the core of its everyday operations, bringing together people and technology to empower communities to be digitally safe, drive tangible impacts globally and create a better, more inclusive world.

"It is essential for us to consistently show up for our people, communities, and the planet, aiming to create long-term impacts in the lives of those we serve. Through our exceptional global partnerships and programs, we have successfully connected with communities worldwide, advancing our mission to promote digital safety for all," said Vincent Pilette, CEO of Gen. "Social impact doesn't happen overnight. The work we do underscores the community-minded values that are woven into the fabric of our business. Through our team's actions and efforts, we witness how each of us can make a positive impact on our world."

Gen's Social Impact strategy is focused on driving authentic, positive global change by investing in the digital safety needs of families, youth, educators and vulnerable populations. In addition to cultivating a culture of giving, Gen works to bolster inclusion across the cybersecurity industry, especially for women, while doing its part to help protect the planet.

"Our collective efforts to uplift diverse voices and eliminate the gender gap by helping women advance their cybersecurity careers are just some of the many ways we can help create a more inclusive and meaningful impact on society," said Kara Jordan, Head of People and Culture at Gen. "We'll continue creating accessible ways for our employees to get involved, become ambassadors within the communities in which we live and work and bring about positive social change."

Gen's commitment to creating a better world can be seen through some of the highlights from the 2024 report, including:

Reached more than 5 million people through its Cyber Safety education and training programs

Majority of Gen employees participated in volunteering and giving programs

Contributed more than $6M in charitable giving in partnership with notable organizations

in charitable giving in partnership with notable organizations Completed more than 1,000 projects through the Sustainable Home Improvement Program

34% of the Gen global workforce, 40% of the Board of Directors, and 45% of the new hires in 2024 self-identified as women

Achieved a 22% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

Received numerous awards and recognitions, including Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women as well as being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI)

Learn more about how Gen is committed to making the world a better and safer place in its fiscal year 2024 Social Impact Report.

About Gen

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

CONTACTS

Media Contact

Audra Proctor

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.