Gen to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced that Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer of Gen, and Natalie Derse, Chief Financial Officer of Gen, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 10.

Barclays Global Technology Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. PT

The discussion will be webcast at Investor.GenDigital.com. A replay will be available following the event.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

