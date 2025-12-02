Norton Neo, The World's First Safe AI-Native Browser, Now Available for Free Worldwide

Norton invites people everywhere to experience the future of browsing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a browser that helps keep you ahead, secures your privacy, and learns what matters to you without making things complicated or leaving you unsure about your privacy and digital safety. Today, Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), is making Norton Neo available globally for free, with no waitlist. This smart, AI-native browser, released in an early access version in May, was built from the ground up to make every day online safer, smarter, and brighter.

Norton Neo was created to make the web feel safe again in a world transformed by AI. As technology has rapidly evolved, online experiences have become noisy, overwhelming and harder to trust. Norton set out to build a browser that combines its leadership in Cyber Safety with AI innovation to bring safety, clarity and confidence back to browsing.

"Many AI browsers promise intelligence, but few deliver safety," said Howie Xu, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Gen. "Only Norton could build a browser that harnesses the power of AI for good while protecting you from malicious AI threats. Neo puts AI to work for you by anticipating your needs, protecting your privacy and helping keep you safe online. It redefines what an AI-native browser can be: simple, smart and safe."

Norton Neo acts as your personal digital assistant. It proactively helps you, anticipating your needs, reducing your workload, and saving you time, without you having to constantly ask it to do things. Whether it's quickly summarizing articles, suggesting calendar reminders, or rounding up your open tabs, Neo's "zero-prompt" approach means you never need to learn new tricks or manage a long list of commands.

What makes Neo truly special is how it combines intelligence with safety. Its Configurable Memory gives you full control: you can easily tell Neo what to remember, like details for your next big project or favorite sites and decide what to forget or turn memory off completely. All of this is managed through a simple, friendly chat, and everything Neo remembers is visible in your settings for easy editing or deletion. With Norton Web Shield blocking malicious sites and phishing attempts, Neo helps keep you protected while delivering all the value of AI in a safer, more personal way.

Norton Neo features:

Privacy-First Security: Benefit from Norton's leading privacy expertise, built-in ad-blocking and powerful in-flow phishing detection.

Benefit from Norton's leading privacy expertise, built-in ad-blocking and powerful in-flow phishing detection. AI Assistance: Get helpful suggestions and actions right when you need them.

Get helpful suggestions and actions right when you need them. Smart Tab Management: No more tab overload. Neo groups tabs by topic to help you focus.

No more tab overload. Neo groups tabs by topic to help you focus. Configurable Memory: You control what Neo remembers, ensuring a truly personal and private browsing experience.

This is only the beginning for Norton Neo. Just one year ago, Neo was being Alpha tested internally at Gen. Now, an early access version of Neo is now available worldwide in English language on MacOS and Windows and coming soon to additional platforms. We invite you to experience Neo and share your feedback to help Norton shape the future of safe, easy browsing. Head to neobrowser.ai for more information and to download Neo today.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

