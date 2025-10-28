Gen Z is On the Move: Driving More and Embracing Mobility

Enterprise Mobility's second annual survey reveals changes in Americans' travel preferences, and their complex relationship with evolving vehicle tech

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the narrative that Gen Z is abandoning car ownership, new findings from Enterprise Mobility's second annual "On the Move" mobility survey show that the frequency of their private vehicle use is quietly rising – with weekly or more usage increasing to 66% in 2025, up from 62% in 2024 – and 52% of Gen Z respondents report driving their car this year more than last year, the biggest increase among any generation.

Enterprise Mobility’s "On the Move" survey reveals changes in Americans’ travel preferences, and their evolving relationship with vehicle technology.

In addition, the share of Gen Z respondents who reported using a private vehicle only once or a few times a month decreased year-over-year to 3% in 2025, down from 7% in 2024. At the same time:

Gen Z (14%), Millennials (13%) and Gen X (11%) are more likely than Baby Boomers (2%) or Silent Generation (1%) to use mass rapid transit weekly or more.

Gen Z (16%) and Millennials (12%) are more likely than other generations to use ride hailing services weekly or more.

Gen Z (18%), Millennials (14%) and Gen X (16%) are more likely than Baby Boomers (4%) or Silent Generation (3%) to use the public bus system weekly or more.

"Gen Z's transportation habits defy easy categorization," said Will Withington, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Enterprise Mobility. "The mobility landscape is changing fast, and consumers are shaping what comes next. This survey gives us valuable insight into how we can deliver mobility solutions that are people-centric and forward thinking."



Americans Want Balance with Automotive Technology

From touch screens to self-driving vehicles, technology continues to reshape the driving experience. Rather than embracing every new feature, many drivers are calling for balance: Over half indicate they would prefer a mix of touch screens and physical buttons.

In addition, more than half (54%) of Americans believe new cars have too much technology, while nearly three-quarters (72%) worry about things like repair costs if something breaks. More telling, nearly 7 in 10 drivers say they would willingly give up the latest tech for a more affordable vehicle (68%).

Yet, everyday tools like GPS and Bluetooth are still considered must-haves, and safety is a key consideration for consumers, with nearly half (47%) preferring to have advanced driver assistance features in their vehicles, including blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

Although fewer than 1-in-5 respondents said they desire high or full automation, Gen Z and Millennials were most likely to prefer high or full automation in their vehicle, indicating younger generations are more accepting of advanced vehicle technology.

As drivers navigate this tech shift, rentals are becoming more than just a convenience. U.S. drivers may be viewing rentals as a good way to test new features before making a long-term commitment. In fact, nearly half (48%) of U.S. drivers say they expect rental vehicles to have all the latest technology.

For Self-Driving Cars, "Experience Changes Perception"

Awareness of autonomous vehicles (AVs) continues to grow, climbing 8 percentage points since 2024. Among the 10% of those surveyed who have actually ridden in an AV, 92% walked away with the same or an even better perception of AVs.

Broadly, Americans' comfort level with the technology has actually dropped 5 percentage points year over year.

"This is not surprising for an emerging technology that is starting to come into the spotlight," said Chris Haffenreffer, Vice President of Strategy at Enterprise Mobility.

For those cautious about the rise of AVs, the usual suspects top their worry list, from technical errors (67%) and preferring to control their own destiny (63%) to safety fears (54%).

But there's a silver lining in a cloud of caution. Six in 10 Americans who are excited about AVs recognize that they could be game changers for people who can't or don't drive (60%) and more than half (51%) recognize that AVs give riders time to do things in a car besides drive; for example, turning commutes into "me time."

"There's still some hesitation around AVs, but these insights reinforce the fact that experiencing technology changes everything," said Haffenreffer. "As a global mobility leader, we have the opportunity to expose customers to new technology to increase their comfort and adoption. We will continue to research and test new technologies, listen to our customers' needs, preferences and concerns, and gain a deeper understanding of how these innovations could shape the future of mobility."

The Electric Vehicle Movement May Have Hit a Plateau

Though more Americans are using hybrid or electric vehicles as their primary ride (up 7 percentage points year over year), overall EV consideration has hit cruise control, inching up just 1 percentage point since 2024 to 41%. The top purchase motivators are saving money on gas (38%) and using a vehicle that's "better for the environment" (30%), while the top deterrents are up-front costs (35%) and range anxiety (35%).

The market appears to be splitting into two camps:

Committed enthusiasts , who are likely to purchase an EV as their next car, are as likely—or more likely—to consider purchasing an EV than they were 12 months ago (93%).

, who are likely to purchase an EV as their next car, are as likely—or more likely—to consider purchasing an EV than they were 12 months ago (93%). Holdouts, who are unlikely to purchase an EV as their next car, remain firm in their reluctance (98%).

Regional divides also stand out, with Americans in the West (52%) more likely than those in other regions to consider EV adoption.

"For nearly 70 years, Enterprise Mobility's business has been grounded in listening to the people we serve," said Withington. "The results of this survey make clear that no matter how mobility evolves, the goal remains the same: Solutions that keep people at the center."

The Survey Also Revealed

Nearly a quarter (21%) are choosing to drive rather than fly more often this year than last year.

Around 1 in 4 employees are commuting to the office more this year than last. 89% of those whose commute times have increased, increased by less than an hour, with the average increase being 16 minutes. An additional 11% of those whose commute times increased say they increased by more than an hour.

The majority (54%) of Americans say they would be more willing to go into the office if their employer provided commuter benefits.

Nearly one-quarter (21%) of respondents who travel for work prefer company or rental vehicles, and the top motivation for doing so is to avoid wear and tear on personal vehicles.

Gen Z and Millennials are most inclined to use rental cars at least monthly compared to Gen X, Baby Boomer, and Silent Generation respondents.

When asked the top three factors inhibiting a car purchase over the next two years, affordability takes center stage. Concerns include: "I can't afford the type of car I want" (34%), "interest rates are too high" (31%) and "cars are too costly to maintain" (24%).

Among respondents who use mass rapid transit at least monthly, usage is up year-over-year for Gen Z (30% in 2025 vs. 27% in 2024) and Millennials (24% in 2025 vs. 18% in 2024).

About the Survey

For in-depth results of the Enterprise Mobility "On the Move" mobility survey, click here.

**The Mobility Survey was conducted online between April 30–May 17, 2025, among a population of 3,000 total adults across the U.S. (n=1,500) and U.K. (n=1,500). The generation breakdown of the U.S. sample was Gen Z (18%), Millennial (27%), Gen X (24%), Baby Boomer (25%), and Silent Generation (6%).

TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted the study with an opt-in-research panel. At the time of the survey, qualified participants were 18 years or older.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management , manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car , National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

SOURCE Enterprise Mobility