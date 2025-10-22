People-First Approach Fuels Growth at Enterprise Mobility

Customer listening takes center stage as team members connect customers with mobility solutions around the globe

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In fiscal year 2025, Enterprise Mobility's more than 90,000 global team members across the business's 9,500-plus global locations drove nearly 67 million individual car and truck rental transactions, an increase of more than 6% from the prior fiscal year.

Enterprise Mobility drove nearly 67 million individual car and truck rental transactions in FY25.

"Our people are our greatest asset, and we've built a culture of connection throughout our organization with team members who listen to customers, understand their needs, and find mobility solutions that work," said Chrissy Taylor, president and CEO of Enterprise Mobility. "They are the heroes of our business. This commitment to deliver our customers solutions that meet their mobility needs is central to our success."

This people-centric approach, combined with steady global growth and solid results across the business' portfolio – including fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, vehicle subscriptions and luxury rentals –generated more than $39 billion in revenue for Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management.

Connecting People with Mobility Solutions Around the World

In FY25, Enterprise – the flagship brand of Enterprise Mobility – launched its first-ever global marketing campaign in English, French, German, Spanish and French Canadian featuring real Enterprise team members delivering tailored solutions for customers through the extensive offerings of its Enterprise-branded business lines.

"The 'Here For It' campaign highlights the strength of our global network, the exceptional service we provide our customers, and the people who make it all possible," said Taylor.

In FY25, this people-first approach drove record revenue in Europe across the organization's corporate-owned subsidiaries as the business continued to invest in and expand its branch network, increasing its customer transactions in Europe by more than 7%.

Enterprise Mobility's rental car brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo – were introduced through franchise partners in Thailand in FY25 with additional agreements signed and further planned expansion in Taiwan and Bahrain in FY26.

Enterprise-branded business lines were also central to a successful fiscal year:

Enterprise Fleet Management continued to grow its fleet, with more than 900,000 vehicles under management in the U.S. and Canada. Enterprise Fleet Management also received record-high customer satisfaction scores throughout the year.



Enterprise Car Sales opened five new dealerships in the U.S. in FY25 bringing its total number of dealerships to 166 with more planned in FY26.The Enterprise Car Sales team focused on providing exceptional customer service to drive growth throughout the year and aims to enhance the car-buying experience with a new digital platform planned for 2026.



Commute with Enterprise, the largest vanpool provider in the U.S., now partners with more than 100 transit agencies and 1,000 organizations across the country to provide positive commuting experiences for nearly 60,000 riders. The business expanded its offerings in FY25 to serve the growing number of hybrid workers in the U.S and, with a fleet of 10,000 vehicles, Commute with Enterprise vanpools took approximately 50,000 vehicles off the road and eliminated more than 1.2 billion commuter miles this past fiscal year. The team also achieved record high customer satisfaction scores.





Enterprise Truck Rental opened 20 new locations across the U.S. and Canada in FY25. The business now has nearly 600 locations offering a range of trucks, cargo vans and tow-capable pickup trucks. The Enterprise Truck Rental team also maintained high customer satisfaction scores throughout the year.



In the U.K., Enterprise Car Club helped the Watford Car Club fully electrify its fleet and expand to a total of eight dedicated bays across Watford. Since its inception in 2024, Car Club members have actively used the EV fleet for more than 3,790 hours covering 160,000 miles. Car Club also continues to operate and expand an EV fleet in Oxfordshire, which has attracted over 1,200 members and led to more than 250,000 million electric miles being driven since the program launched in 2023.



Enterprise Flex-E-Rent continues to recruit LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) and HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) apprentices in the U.K. and Ireland as part of a long-term strategy to invest in more specialist apprentices against the backdrop of the ongoing skills shortage affecting the industry. Additionally, the business continues to expand its Flex-E-Rent offering in the U.S. to provide customers with a flexible, customized rental program to help their businesses grow.

Focusing on the Future of Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is advancing innovation and breakthroughs in mobility as they come to market by embracing new vehicle technology. The business is on track to transition to more than 800,000 connected vehicles by the end of this calendar year. Additionally, Enterprise Fleet Management has over 200,000 customer vehicles connected through a third-party telematic provider.

By accessing vehicle data, Enterprise Mobility has the opportunity to reduce customer wait times and gain critical insights into vehicle health and maintenance.

The business also serves as a testing ground for new vehicle technology.

"As a mobility leader, we are well-positioned to build consumer awareness and help acclimate consumers to new vehicle tech as it comes to market," said Taylor. "We work closely with vehicle manufacturers to build consumer confidence with evolving vehicle technology by reinforcing a positive experience while customers drive our vehicles."

People and Community

Enterprise Mobility's people-centric approach extends beyond taking care of its customers. The business once again earned the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for employee engagement, an award that recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the third consecutive year Enterprise Mobility has been named a GEWA winner.

In addition, more than 20,000 team members were promoted or took on new roles within the organization.

"My grandfather, Jack, built this business on a simple philosophy that guides us to this day: Take care of customers and employees first, and everything else will follow," said Taylor.

Giving back to the communities where Enterprise Mobility customers and team members live and work has also been a central tenet of the business for nearly 70 years.

Enterprise Mobility empowers team members to support the communities in which they live and work. In FY25, over $113 million was donated to charitable organizations worldwide through Enterprise Mobility operating groups and the Enterprise Mobility Foundation.

Enterprise Mobility expanded efforts in FY25 to address food insecurity and advance social equity by committing more than $200 million through its Fill Your Tank program and ROAD Forward initiative through 2030. The grant funding will continue to strengthen communities where Enterprise Mobility operates in North America and Europe by supporting local nonprofit organizations and key partners.

Enterprise Mobility also recognized its Disaster Relief Program in FY25, which has contributed more than $22 million to support response and recovery efforts for over 50 major disasters globally since 2015 through the organization's operating groups and the Enterprise Mobility Foundation. With its extensive fleet and neighborhood network, Enterprise Mobility is uniquely positioned to seamlessly move vehicles across regions and into affected areas to support customers, first responders and more.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manages a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

SOURCE Enterprise Mobility