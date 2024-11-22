Gen Zers explore the cultural riches of Yixing

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

"As foreigners, we were more familiar with China's tech progress, but our time in Yixing allowed us to see another side of China — one rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage," said Nakahara Kosumosu, a Japanese graduate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Gen Zers representatives were experiencing “purple clay” in Yixing.

Nakahara was one of 10 Gen Zers from eight countries who participated in an eco-tourism trip from Oct 7 to 9 in Yixing, East China's Jiangsu province. During the trip, participants experienced numerous activities, from tasting local culinary delights to exploring natural attractions.

They also had hands-on experience with Yixing's famous "purple clay" and learned about local efforts to conserve and develop national forests.The Yixing Bamboo Sea Scenic Area, in particular, left a lasting impression on them. Elena Kozelko, from Russia, shared that it was her first time seeing bamboo in real life. "The view was breathtaking," she said.

"I felt a majestic aura of chivalry, reminiscent of the swordsmen described in Chinese martial arts novels, deep within the bamboo forest," said Nakahara. Marina Dinaeva, a Russian undergraduate at Shanghai University, met a woman at Jiuxiang Tea Plantation who shared her knowledge of tea harvesting, explaining the nuances of picking perfect tea leaves. " Her passion for tea was contagious," Dinaeva said.

Michael Oduro, a Ghana student studying at Beijing Foreign Studies University, was surprised by how the past and present blend at Shanjuan Cave, which had been preserved for millions of years. "It's like an underground city, with modern technology such as sophisticated lighting systems," he said. "I was filled with wonder, having witnessed such a natural marvel."

During the visit to Yixing National Park, Nakahara was impressed by how it had expanded and become so organized in just a few years. "It's definitely a 'natural oxygen bar'. Every tree is a perfect advertisement for Yixing," she said. Reflecting on the trip, Nakahara expressed her amazement at discovering this slow-paced city nestled between bustling metropolises like Shanghai.

"It's a retreat enabling people to unwind. Yixing will be a popular vacation destination for foreigners in time." As for Oduro, he feels that the trip allowed them to dive deep into Chinese culture. "We leave with a desire for more — more experiences, more learning, and more opportunities to connect with this vibrant culture," he said.

SOURCE China Daily