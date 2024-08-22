Gen3 Advisor Group Adopts Magnifact's Real-time Case Pending Analytics Solution

Magnifact's Innovative Platform will Accelerate Sales and Streamline Efficiencies for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen3 Advisor Group has announced the launch of Magnifact's Real-time Case Pending Analytics solution, powered by the AgentVizion™ platform. Magnifact®, a Chicago-based insurance technology firm, empowers insurance carriers, agencies, and agents with comprehensive business insights across distribution channels and product lines, enhancing agent performance through real-time data, visual analytics, and actionable alerts.

Insurance producers often face delays in commission and premium closures due to limited case visibility and the challenges of managing multiple systems, leading to wasted time and revenue. Agencies are increasingly seeking shorter cycle times and immediate access to up-to-date case information, including alerts for missing requirements and funding status, to optimize workflows.

AgentVizion retrieves pending case data for annuities from carriers in real-time through its AgentVizion API Services, based on the Insured Retirement Institute's Digital-First for Annuity Activity Status API standards. The platform also consolidates pending life insurance cases from carriers and agency management systems, integrating these into a single view. Advisors receive actionable case updates via alerts on their tablets and smartphones.

"We're excited to partner with Magnifact to bring this transformative technology platform to our valued producers, agencies, sub-IMOs, and other trusted partners," said Mac Chrystal, CEO of Gen3. "With its intuitive visualization capabilities, this solution will enable our downline partners to seamlessly manage their business from application to placement with real-time, actionable updates. For years, one of our biggest challenges has been identifying a modern platform that will allow us to truly centralize and analyze our business data from several different sources. The Magnifact team has proven they can deliver. I'm excited for what the future holds."

"We are truly excited to bring tremendous financial and operational benefits to Gen3 Advisor Group," said Krish V. Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Magnifact. "We aim to deliver significant value through reduced cycle times, faster commission payouts, and real-time actionable insights into our clients' businesses."

Gen3 Advisor Group is a family-owned IMO located in Youngstown, Ohio. Founded in 2014, the Gen3 team has spent over a decade empowering financial professionals through innovative technology, expert guidance, and a laser focus on doing what's best for consumers. Gen3 prides itself on offering a platform that is still built around personal relationships. With a deep commitment to integrity and a hands-on approach, Gen3 ensures that every producer receives the personalized attention and support they need to excel. As a family business, we understand the importance of trust and loyalty, and we strive to create lasting partnerships with our producers, helping them deliver exceptional service and build strong client relationships.

Founded in 2015, Magnifact provides SaaS-based Data Intelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, with secure process standards validated by SOC 2 Type II attestation. Magnifact's platform includes the award-winning, patented AgentVizion suite, which offers a 360-degree view of business operations across carriers, distribution channels, and product lines. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app enhances the user experience with features like push technology and location sensitivity. AgentVizion API Services provide real-time RESTful APIs that connect carriers with distributors. The Magnifact Command Center (MCC) enables clients to manage and monitor these platforms with real-time reporting and alerts. Magnifact is a member of the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI).

