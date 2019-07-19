Gen3 Emergency LED T8 Tube from Aleddra

RENTON, Wash., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based high-tech company, announces today its THIRD generation (Gen3) emergency LED T8 tube. The company takes great pride in pushing the technology envelope on the emergency LED T8 tubes market because of the benefits and savings that this product and other Aleddra LED lighting products brings to our distributors and customers. Once again Aleddra delivers on its promise of Better Light for Better Life.

This NEW and IMPROVED (Gen3) EM LED T8 tube is designed to replace our very popular (Gen1) Battery Backup T8. (Gen3) improvements:

Gen3 Emergency T8 lamp with built-in battery

Better energy efficiency - 15W (Gen3) vs. 18W (Gen1)

Patented anti-electric shock protection, safety switch on both endcaps. This is the same patented design can be found all the standard Aleddra LED T8 retrofit tubes.

Battery shutoff switch – allows distributors and customer to store a "charged tube".

Improved Lithium battery.

Demonstration video link: https://youtu.be/gdoEGna1YcY.

Please Note - If the emergency LED T8 tube is being installed with an on/off wall switch, the Aleddra (Gen2) emergency LED T8 tube should be your choice. For installations without a wall switch (examples: hallways, night lights or stairwells), the NEW Gen3 Emergency LED T8 tube should be your choice. Both the (Gen2) and (Gen3) REQUIRE the ballast to be bypassed or removed). Below is a technical comparison between (Gen2) and (Gen3) EM LED T8 tubes:

Gen 3 : Emergency T8 Gen 2 : Emergency T8 · 90+ Minutes run time in a power outage

90+ Minutes run time in a power outage · ETL certified Type B T8 (double-end wired with ballast bypass) · ETL certified as regular T8 (Type B single-end wired on both endcaps) · Always on (needs a continuous power source) · Both ends need a power source (additional wiring required) · Ease of installation (bypassing ballast) · Battery shutoff switch for long stocking time · Battery shutoff switch for long stocking time · Turns on/off with a wall switch and functions as a regular T8 · Doesn't operate with a wall switch



Applications: hallway, stairway, elevator, egress lights Applications: classroom, office, factory Download G3 EM T8 cutsheet Download G2 EM T8 cutsheet

Gen2 and Gen3 Emergency T8's continue Aleddra's promise on Better Light for Better Life. Both are available for sales for US customers. For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.

www.aleddra.com • eCatalog • sales@aleddra.com • Phone: 1-425-430-4555 • Fax: 1-425-968-9855

Contact:

Matthew Maa

425-430-4555 ext 234

218434@email4pr.com

SOURCE Aleddra LED Lighting

Related Links

http://www.aleddra.com

