Gen6 CPU Cooler from Asetek Maximizes Overclocking Potential of New Talon Gaming PCs from Falcon Northwest

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiast, announced the debut of the 680LS AIO CPU cooler with a 280mm radiator, now available in new Talon gaming PCs from renowned gaming hardware provider, Falcon Northwest. Incorporating the latest generation of liquid cooling technology from Asetek, the new 680LS AIO provides phenomenal heat dissipation thereby maximizing overclocking potential, while enabling quiet operation for the most extreme gamers and enthusiasts.

When developing its highest performance gaming case offering to date Falcon Northwest reached out to Asetek. With CPU core heat management central to the new 20th Anniversary Edition Talon series design, the companies worked together to tailor an AIO cooling system to deliver the required performance. Falcon Northwest also sought to introduce subtle and distinguished LED illumination to their new builds that accentuated their own design aesthetic. Based on Asetek's Gen6 technology the AIO – combined with two 140mm cooling fans with variable RPMs – gives gamers greater performance, to enable superior overclocking capability. Moreover, a custom designed RGB-enabled pump cap addresses the company's need for radiant but subdued flare to illuminate the Talon system like never before.

"At Falcon, we're focused on the performance and reliability of our cooling solutions. So, we decided to design our new Talon PC case around the highest performing All-In-One radiator and pump combination we could find," said Kelt Reeves, President of Falcon Northwest. "We partnered again with Asetek based on their proven track record of reliability, and the stunning thermal performance of the 680LS Gen6 CPU cooler. With its huge 280mm radiator combined with Asetek's Gen6 pump technology, it was just what we were looking for to give the Talon the capability to tame the heat of rapidly advancing CPU technology."

"Falcon's premium brand is industry recognized and what gamers and enthusiasts who seek performance strive to attain," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We're thrilled to have again worked with Falcon. The new Talon case series from Falcon will be the envy of gamers and enthusiast alike with its stellar thermal performance powered by our latest generation of liquid cooling technology."

Falcon Northwest is the original boutique PC provider with a premium brand that embodies prestige and high performance. Its customers range from a wide variety of gamers to professional content creation to film editing and movie production, where deep cooling and lasting reliability are crucial to maintain high-volume production.

The oldest of the boutique PC manufacturers, Falcon Northwest has been custom designing high-end PCs since 1992. Credited with the creation of the Gaming PC, Falcon also serves military, business, digital content creation, and virtual reality markets.

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

