GenAIPI Releases Doctrine Arguing AI's Biggest Risk Is Not Job Loss--It's the Loss of Human Agency

New framework calls for aggressive AI adoption without surrendering human judgment, responsibility, creation, or service

PAYSON, Utah, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenAIPI announced the publication of the GenAIPI Doctrine, a public framework arguing that the biggest risk of the AI era is not simply automation or job displacement, but the erosion of human agency.

The doctrine takes a clear position: AI should be used aggressively to eliminate drudgery, expand human capability, and increase abundance. But it must not be used to replace human responsibility, human judgment, human creation, human service, or human becoming.

GenAIPI Team

"Everyone is talking about what AI can do," said Jon Cheney, founder of GenAIPI. "Almost nobody is talking about what happens to people if we let it do too much. AI should remove drudgery. It should not remove the human."

According to GenAIPI, the doctrine is intended as a practical framework for leaders, workers, educators, and public institutions trying to adopt AI without hollowing out the very capacities that make people effective, accountable, and creative.

"GenAIPI is unapologetically pro-AI," Cheney said. "But if we build a world where people no longer need to think, decide, create, or contribute, that is not progress. That is failure."

Early public response to the doctrine has been strong, with business leaders, educators, and operators describing it as a missing voice in the AI conversation and a framework they believe needs broader attention.

"Finally, someone is saying this."

"This is the AI framework people actually need."

"This needs to be part of the mainstream conversation."

The doctrine was released alongside GenAIPI's broader operating model for AI adoption, which includes an AI Transformation System led by a dedicated fractional Chief AI Officer team, live instructor-led AI training, an AI proficiency certification, and self-paced courses for teams and individuals.

The full GenAIPI Doctrine is available at https://www.genaipi.org/doctrine

About GenAIPI

GenAIPI, the General AI Proficiency Institute, helps people and organizations move from technological displacement and dependence toward agency, adaptability, and ownership in a rapidly transforming world. Its offerings include an AI Transformation System, live AI training courses, AI proficiency certification, and self-paced courses designed to build practical capability in the age of AI.

SOURCE General AI Proficiency Institute