GENDER EQUALITY RELEGATED BY CONFLICT, POVERTY, CLIMATE CHANGE & COVID

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global survey has revealed the state of progress on gender equality. It finds that conflict, poverty, climate change and the aftermath of COVID are all negatively impacting the cause of gender equality.

The research was conducted by TEAM LEWIS Foundation in support of HeForShe - the United Nations Women's entity for engaging men and boys in support of gender equality and empowerment of women.

The study shows that global events are overshadowing investment in women and gender equality. Almost half (47%) of those surveyed were unaware that war and conflict can result in higher rates of gender-based violence against women and girls.

Additionally, over the last 12 months, inflation has impacted women more than men (59% vs 53%). Four years on, COVID-19 continues to affect both genders. But 72% were not aware of the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on females. In 2020, there was $800 billion in lost income for women globally due to the pandemic.

Ranking of the most important social issues highlighted lack of awareness around the impact of gender inequality. The research showed that gender inequality lagged behind healthcare (43%), climate change (29%), poverty (26%) and safety (25%) in terms of importance.

"The cause of equality has slowed in the face of Covid-19, conflict and economic challenge. Re-prioritizing investment in women is essential to the success of companies, countries and future generations," said Inez Odom, Vice President, Professional Development from TEAM LEWIS.

The report details the areas in which women want men to step up and support. Women said they would like to see men use their voice to advocate for both equal pay (47%) and family-friendly policies (40%). When asked what men can do to help provide equal opportunities, women said they would like to see advocation for equal pay legislation (31%) and the taking over of household chores (25%) and childcare responsibilities (24%). Beyond this, people are also ready to see their governments invest in women.

"Financial investment in women remains alarmingly low. An additional $360 billion annually is needed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 5 on gender equality and women's empowerment. Realizing women's rights is not only a moral imperative, but also a smart economic investment," said Vesna Jaric, Head of HeForShe, UN Women.

