Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Is Projected to Reach $7.86 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.0%: Polaris Market Research
Jul 21, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2028. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR 15.0% from 2021 –2028. The constantly advancing landscape of advanced therapies, several key technological advancements related to viral vectors, and increasing approval rate for advanced therapy products are some of the major driving forces for the market growth. Increasing investments in research initiatives and a growing pipeline of advanced products are expected to boost the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of numerous novel tools for genetic alteration led to the emergence of novel gene delivery approaches, thereby supporting market progress.
Request for a Sample Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-technologies-market/request-for-sample
Key Highlights of Gene Delivery Technologies Market
- Based on mode, the biological vectors segment accounted for the largest share of the gene delivery technologies market. The segment's growth is attributed to a rise in the viral vectors-based R&D initiatives and programs which has resulted in the acceptance of viral vectors being the key delivery mode.
- By application, the gene therapy segment holding strong dominance over the application segment and is expected to gain higher revenue share during the forecast period. A rise in the number of clinical research initiatives and increasing approval for gene-based therapies have contributed to the dominance of this segment.
- In terms of method, the ex vivo method emerged as the most promising segment and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, on account of its several key features a such as the ability to assess transduction efficiency before actual implantation of cells and it has more transduction efficiency.
- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has turned out as a major breakthrough for market development. Several global investments are done by leading players in the research and development of vector-based vaccines to fight against the novel coronavirus, thereby making a significant impact on the market dynamics.
Request for Discount Pricing At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-technologies-market/request-for-discount-pricing
Regional Developments
The regional market in North America has dominated the gene delivery technologies market for the last several years and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing count of clinical trials performed to study the safety and efficacy of gene therapies as an effective treatment for HIV/AIDS, genetic conditions, and cancer in the region are propelling the market growth. On the other side, the Asia Pacific's regional market is predicted to witness a substantial rise, owing to the presence of a large population base and less operating cost making it a promising target market for drug makers.
Competitive Outlook
Leading players operating are collaborating with therapy developers to boost their overall product development process. Some of the key players holding a strong position in the gene delivery technologies market are Horizon Discovery Group Co., QIAGEN, Oxford Biomedica, SignaGen Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vectalys, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., System Biosciences, Promega Corporation, and Catalent Inc.
Target Audience
- Supply Side: Biotechnology Company
- Demand Side: Cell and Gene Therapy Developers
- Regulatory Side: World Health Organization
Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-technologies-market/speak-to-analyst
Polaris Market Research has segmented the gene delivery technologies market report on the basis of mode, application, method, and region:
Gene Delivery Technologies, Mode Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Biological
- Adenovirus
- Retrovirus
- AAV
- Lentivirus
- Other viruses
- Non-viral
- Chemical
- Physical
Gene Delivery Technologies, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Gene Therapy
- Cell Therapy
- Vaccines
- Research
Gene Delivery Technologies, Method Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Ex vivo
- In vivo
- In vitro
Gene Delivery Technologies, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Central & South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Find more research reports on Healthcare by PMR
Gene Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vector Type (Viral, Non-viral); By Approach (Gene Augmentation, Oncolytic Viral Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others); By Therapeutic Area; By Route of Administration; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028
DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service (Transportation, Processing, Storage, Quality Control, Data Storage, Others); By Specimen (Blood, Buccal Swabs & Hair Follicles, Others); By Application; By End-Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028
Histology and Cytology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Examination Type (Histology, Cytology); By Product (Instrument & Analysis Software System, Consumables & Reagents); By End-Use (Life Sciences, Clinical Diagnostics); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028
About Polaris Market Research
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.
Contact Us:
Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-917-985-9017
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter
SOURCE Polaris Market Research
Share this article