Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Is Projected to Reach $7.86 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.0%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2028. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR 15.0% from 2021 –2028. The constantly advancing landscape of advanced therapies, several key technological advancements related to viral vectors, and increasing approval rate for advanced therapy products are some of the major driving forces for the market growth. Increasing investments in research initiatives and a growing pipeline of advanced products are expected to boost the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of numerous novel tools for genetic alteration led to the emergence of novel gene delivery approaches, thereby supporting market progress.

Request for a Sample Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-technologies-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Gene Delivery Technologies Market

Based on mode, the biological vectors segment accounted for the largest share of the gene delivery technologies market. The segment's growth is attributed to a rise in the viral vectors-based R&D initiatives and programs which has resulted in the acceptance of viral vectors being the key delivery mode.

accounted for the largest share of the gene delivery technologies market. The segment's growth is attributed to a which has resulted in the acceptance of viral vectors being the key delivery mode. By application , the gene therapy segment holding strong dominance over the application segment and is expected to gain higher revenue share during the forecast period. A rise in the number of clinical research initiatives and increasing approval for gene-based therapies have contributed to the dominance of this segment.

, holding strong dominance over the application segment and is expected to gain higher revenue share during the forecast period. and have contributed to the dominance of this segment. In terms of method , the ex vivo method emerged as the most promising segment and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, on account of its several key features a such as the ability to assess transduction efficiency before actual implantation of cell s and it has more transduction efficiency .

, emerged as the most promising segment and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, on account of its several key features a such as s . The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has turned out as a major breakthrough for market development. Several global investments are done by leading players in the research and development of vector-based vaccines to fight against the novel coronavirus, thereby making a significant impact on the market dynamics.

Request for Discount Pricing At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-technologies-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Regional Developments

The regional market in North America has dominated the gene delivery technologies market for the last several years and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing count of clinical trials performed to study the safety and efficacy of gene therapies as an effective treatment for HIV/AIDS, genetic conditions, and cancer in the region are propelling the market growth. On the other side, the Asia Pacific's regional market is predicted to witness a substantial rise, owing to the presence of a large population base and less operating cost making it a promising target market for drug makers.

Competitive Outlook

Leading players operating are collaborating with therapy developers to boost their overall product development process. Some of the key players holding a strong position in the gene delivery technologies market are Horizon Discovery Group Co., QIAGEN, Oxford Biomedica, SignaGen Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vectalys, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., System Biosciences, Promega Corporation, and Catalent Inc.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Biotechnology Company

Biotechnology Company Demand Side: Cell and Gene Therapy Developers

Cell and Gene Therapy Developers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-technologies-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the gene delivery technologies market report on the basis of mode, application, method, and region:

Gene Delivery Technologies, Mode Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Biological

Adenovirus



Retrovirus



AAV



Lentivirus



Other viruses



Non-viral

Chemical

Physical

Gene Delivery Technologies, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccines

Research

Gene Delivery Technologies, Method Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Ex vivo

In vivo

In vitro

Gene Delivery Technologies, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

Find more research reports on Healthcare by PMR

Gene Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vector Type (Viral, Non-viral); By Approach (Gene Augmentation, Oncolytic Viral Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others); By Therapeutic Area; By Route of Administration; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service (Transportation, Processing, Storage, Quality Control, Data Storage, Others); By Specimen (Blood, Buccal Swabs & Hair Follicles, Others); By Application; By End-Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Histology and Cytology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Examination Type (Histology, Cytology); By Product (Instrument & Analysis Software System, Consumables & Reagents); By End-Use (Life Sciences, Clinical Diagnostics); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research