WALL, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) announced today that Gene Kowalczewski has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of Student Transportation of America, Inc. Kowalczewski most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for North American Operations at STA.

Gene Kowalczewski Named President & Chief Operating Officer, Student Transportation of America, Inc.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Gene to President and Chief Operating Officer for Student Transportation of America, Inc.," said Patrick Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of STA. "Since joining STA in 2009, his appreciation of the family culture at our operating locations and his caring approach to our employees have helped build a strong foundation for our incredible success. I am confident Gene will build upon his success in this new position and lead STA to continued growth."

Kowalczewski began his successful career in the student transportation industry more than 30 years ago and has progressed with roles in finance, business development, and operations. Serving in senior executive roles with Laidlaw Transit, First Student, and now STA, he has a vast knowledge of, and a deep level of experience in, the key functional roles necessary to the success of the student transportation business. During his tenure as Senior Vice President and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer for North American Operations, Gene was instrumental in leading the organization's growth from 3,500 to 22,000 route vehicles.

"Now is an exciting time for STA as we continue our disciplined growth and move toward a greener fleet through our electric transformation," said Kowalczewski. "I'm excited for what the future holds as I continue to drive STA forward alongside some of the most talented and dedicated members of the student transportation industry."

"Gene truly is customer-focused and recognizes that the STA team and members of our family of companies have earned the distinction of being leaders in service, safety, and cost-efficiency," said Patrick Walker, Chief Financial Officer of STA. "His commitment to fostering an environment that emphasizes employee and customer satisfaction positions both Gene and STA for continued success well into the future."

In addition to contributing to STA's success, Kowalczewski is a member of the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Board of Directors and has served on the Board of Directors for the New York School Bus Contractors Association. As a respected industry leader, he has provided meaningful advice and helped advance major industry initiatives within school bus safety, electrification, and legislation.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 22,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

