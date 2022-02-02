Gene Quigley Joins VERTESS as Managing Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS, a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm (http://vertess.com), announced today that Gene Quigley, an experienced executive with several healthcare organizations, has joined the company as a Managing Director. Gene most recently helped lead a recapitalization process and successfully transitioned ownership to a PE firm at Home Care Delivered.

Gene Quigley, VERTESS Managing Director

For over 20 years Gene served as a commercial growth executive in several PE-backed and public healthcare companies such as Schering-Plough, Bayer, CCS Medical, Byram Healthcare, Numotion, and, most recently, as the Chief Revenue Officer at Home Care Delivered. As an operator, he has dedicated his career to driving value creation through exponential revenue and profit growth, while also building cultures that empower people to thrive in competitive environments. His passion for creating deals has helped many companies' platform and scale with highly successful Mergers and Acquisitions.

At VERTESS, Gene will leverage his extensive expertise in HME/DME, Diagnostics, and Medical Devices within the US and international marketplace to support clients through the M+A process as a Managing Director. Gene brings hands-on experience and knowledge to champion the business owners he represents during a transaction.

"I have enjoyed a lengthy career working with numerous large organizations," Gene stated. "It was enormously rewarding to help grow and expand those companies. To be able to take all that I have learned and experienced as an executive and work with so many new clients looking to either exit or recapitalize their "babies" is exciting. It is energizing to be working alongside the team at VERTESS."

Brad Smith, VERTESS Managing Director/Partner, said, "Gene is exactly the right combination of talents we look for in a new Managing Director. He has the insider's perspective on the healthcare industry, an enviable drive to be successful, and a positive attitude he shares with his clients and the rest of the team. I am certain there are no limits to the success Gene will achieve with his clients."

