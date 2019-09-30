Gene Therapy Market, 2030 - Key Therapeutic Areas, Types of Vectors, Therapy Types, Gene Modification, Regional Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of gene therapies, primarily focusing on gene augmentation-based therapies, oncolytic viral therapies, and genome editing therapies. The study also features an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for gene therapies, for the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates, and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:

[A] key therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, muscular disorders, neurological disorders, ocular disorders, oncology and others)

[B] various types of vectors used for therapy development (adeno associated virus, adenovirus, lentivirus, plasmid DNA, retrovirus and others)

[C] type of therapy (ex vivo and in vivo)

[D] type of gene modification (gene augmentation, oncolytic viral therapy and others)

[E] key geographical regions (US, EU5 and rest of the world)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2 Executive Summary



3 Introduction

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Evolution of Gene Therapies

3.3. Classification of Gene Therapies

3.3.1. Somatic and Germline Gene Therapy

3.3.2. Ex Vivo and In Vivo Gene Therapy

3.4. Routes of Administration

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Gene Therapies

3.6. Concept of Gene Editing

3.7. Advantages and Disadvantages of Gene Therapies

3.8. Ethical and Social Concerns Related to Gene Therapies

3.9. Future Constraints and Challenges Related to Gene Therapies

3.9.1. Concerns Related to Manufacturing

3.9.2. Concerns Related to Commercial Viability



4 Gene Delivery Vectors

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vectors

4.2.1 Types of Viral Vectors

4.2.1.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

4.2.1.2. Adenoviral Vectors

4.2.1.3. Lentiviral Vectors

4.2.1.4. Retroviral Vectors

4.2.1.5. Other Viral Vectors

4.2.1.5.1. Alphavirus

4.2.1.5.2. Herpes Simplex Virus

4.2.1.5.3. Simian Virus

4.2.1.5.4. Vaccinia Virus

4.3. Non-Viral Vectors

4.3.1. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

4.3.1.1. Plasmid DNA

4.3.1.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes

4.3.1.3. Oligonucleotides

4.4. Methods of Transfection

4.4.1. Biolistic Method

4.4.2. Electroporation

4.4.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery

4.4.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)



5 Regulatory Landscape And Reimbursement Scenario

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Regulatory Guidelines in North America

5.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

5.4. Regulatory Guidelines in Asia Pacific

5.5. Reimbursement Scenario

5.6. Payment Models for Gene Therapies



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Gene Therapy Market: Clinical Pipeline

6.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

6.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.2.3. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Gene

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Modification

6.2.6. Analysis by Type of Gene Therapy

6.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

6.3. Gene Therapy Market: Early Stage Pipeline

6.3.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

6.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.3.3. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

6.3.4. Analysis by Type of Gene

6.3.5. Analysis by Type of Modification

6.3.6. Analysis by Type of Gene Therapy

6.4. Key Players

6.5. Developer Landscape

6.6. Regional Landscape



7 Marketed Gene Therapies

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Gendicine (Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech)

7.3. Oncorine (Shanghai Sunway Biotech)

7.4. Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies)

7.5. Neovasculgen (Human Stem Cells Institute)

7.6. Imlygic (Amgen)

7.7. Strimvelis (Orchard Therapeutics)

7.8. Invossa (TissueGene)

7.9. Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics)

7.10. Zolgensma (AveXis / Novartis)

7.11. Collategene / Beperminogene Perplasmid (AnGes)

7.12. Zyntelgo (bluebird bio)



8 Key Commercialization Strategies

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: ROOTS Framework

8.3. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation

8.4. Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on Development Stage of the Product

8.5. Approved Gene Therapies

8.6. Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Companies Focused on Gene Therapy

8.6.1. Strategies Adopted Before Therapy Approval

8.6.2. Strategies Adopted During / Post Therapy Approval

8.7. Concluding Remarks



9 Late Stage (Phase Ii/Iii And Above) Gene Therapies

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Axalimogene Filolisbac: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.3. AMT-061: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.4. BIIB111: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.5. BIIB112: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.6. Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.7. E10A: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.8. Fidanacogene Elaparvovec (PF-06838435): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.9. FLT180a: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.10. GS010: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.11. Instiladrin: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.12. Lenti-D: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.13. LYS-SAF302: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.14. Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.15. OTL-101: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.16. OTL-103: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.17. OTL-200: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.18. Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (PEXA-VEC): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.19. ProstAtak: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.20. SPK-8011: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.21. Unnamed Therapy: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.22. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.23. Vigil: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.24. VGX-3100: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

9.25. Vocimagene Amiretrorepvec (Toca-511): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results



10 Emerging Technologies

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Gene Editing Technologies

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Applications

10.3. Emerging Gene Editing Platforms

10.3.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System

10.3.2. TALENs

10.3.3. megaTAL

10.3.4. Zinc Finger Nuclease

10.4. Gene Expression Regulation Technologies

10.5. Technology Platforms for Developing / Delivering Gene Therapies



11 Promising Therapeutics Areas

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2 Analysis by Special Designations Awarded

11.3. Cardiovascular Disorders

11.3.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

11.4. Hematological Disorders

11.5. Inflammatory & Infectious (I&I) Diseases

11.6. Metabolic Disorders

11.7. Muscular Disorders

11.8. Neurological Disorders

11.9. Ophthalmic Disorders

11.10. Oncology



12 Patent Analysis

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Gene Therapy-related Patents

12.2.1. Scope and Methodology

12.2.1.1. Analysis by Publication Year

12.2.1.2. Analysis by Geographical Location

12.2.1.3. Analysis by CPC Classification

12.2.1.4. Emerging Focus Areas

12.2.1.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

12.2.1.6. Patent Benchmark Analysis

12.2.1.7. Patent Valuation Analysis

12.2. Gene Editing-related Patents

12.2.1. Scope and Methodology

12.2.1.1. Analysis by Publication Year

12.2.1.2. Analysis by Geographical Location

12.2.1.3. Analysis by CPC Classification

12.2.1.4. Emerging Focus Areas

12.2.1.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

12.2.1.6. Patent Benchmark Analysis

12.2.1.7. Patent Valuation Analysis

12.3. Overall Intellectual Property Portfolio: Analysis by Type of Organization



13 Mergers And Acquisitions

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Merger and Acquisition Models

13.3. Gene Therapy: Mergers and Acquisitions

13.3.1. Analysis by Year of Mergers and Acquisitions

13.3.2. Analysis by Type of Mergers and Acquisitions

13.3.3. Regional Analysis

13.3.3.1. Continent-wise Distribution

13.3.3.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

13.3.3.3. Country-wise Distribution

13.3.4. Analysis by Key Value Drivers

13.3.4.1. Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisition

13.3.5. Analysis by Phase of Development of the Acquired Company's Product

13.3.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area



14 Funding And Investment Analysis

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Types of Funding

14.3. Funding and Investment Analysis

14.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

14.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

14.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

14.3.4. Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Types of Therapies

14.3.5. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

14.3.6. Most Active Players

14.3.7. Key Investors

14.3.8. Analysis by Stage of Development

14.4. Concluding Remarks



15 Cost Price Analysis

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Gene Therapy Market: Factors Contributing to the Price of Gene Therapies

13.3. Gene Therapy Market: Pricing Models

13.3.1. On the Basis of Associated Product / Component Costs

13.3.2. On the Basis of Competition

13.3.3. On the Basis of Patient Segment

13.3.4. On the Basis of Opinions of Industry Experts



16 Big Pharma Players: Analysis Of Gene Therapy Related Initiatives

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies

16.2.1. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

16.2.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

16.2.3. Analysis by Type of Modification

16.2.4. Analysis by Type of Gene Therapy

16.3. Other Big Pharma Players



17 Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Scope and Limitations

17.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

17.4. Overall Gene Therapy Market, 2019-2030

17.4.1. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis by Type of Gene Modification

17.4.2. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis by Type of Therapy

17.4.3. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis by Type of Vector Used

17.4.4. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area

17.4.5. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis by Route of Administration

17.4.6. Gene Therapy Market: Analysis by Geography

17.5. Gene Therapy Market: Value Creation Analysis

17.6. Gene Therapy Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

17.6.1. Gendicine

17.6.1.1. Target Patient Population

17.6.1.2. Sales Forecast

17.6.1.3. Net Present Value

17.6.1.4. Value Creation Analysis

17.6.2. Oncorine

17.6.3. Rexin-G

17.6.4. Neovasculgen

17.6.5. Strimvelis

17.6.6. Imlygic

17.6.7. Invossa

17.6.8. Luxturna

17.6.9. Zolgensma

17.6.10. Collategene / Beperminogene Perplasmid

17.6.11. Zyntelgo

17.6.12. Axalimogene Filolisbac

17.6.13. AMT-061

17.6.14. BIIB111

17.6.15. BIIB112

17.6.16. Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202)

17.6.17. E10A

17.6.18. Fidanacogene Elaparvovec (PF-06838435)

17.6.19. FLT180a

17.6.20. GS010

17.6.21. Instiladrin

17.6.22. Lenti-D

17.6.23. LYS-SAF302

17.6.24. Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111)

17.6.25. OTL-101

17.6.26. OTL-103

17.6.27. OTL-200

17.6.28. Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (PEXA-VEC)

17.6.29. ProstAtak

17.6.30. SPK-8011

17.6.31. Unnamed Therapy

17.6.32. Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270)

17.6.33. Vigil

17.6.34. VGX-3100

17.6.35. Vocimagene Amiretrorepvec (Toca-511)



18 Vector Manufacturing

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Overview of Viral Vector Manufacturing

18.3. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes

18.3.1. Mode of Vector Production

18.3.2. Adherent and Suspension Cultures

18.3.3. Unit Processes and Multiple Parallel Processes

18.3.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors

18.3.5. Culture Media Specifications

18.4. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors

18.4.1. AAV Vector Production

18.4.2. Adenoviral Vector Production

18.4.3. Lentiviral Vector Production

18.4.4. -Retroviral Vector Production

18.5. Challenges Associated with Vector Manufacturing

18.6. Companies Offering Contract Services for Viral and Plasmid Vectors



19 Case Study: Gene Therapy Supply Chain

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Overview of the Gene Therapy Supply Chain

19.3. Implementation of Supply Chain Models

19.4. Logistics in Gene Therapy

19.4.1. Logistics Processes for Autologous and Allogeneic Therapies

19.5. Regulatory Supply Chain across the Globe

19.6. Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy Supply Chain

19.7. Optimizing Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management

19.8. Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends



20 Conclusion

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Takeaways



21 Interview Transcripts

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Adam Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, Hemera Biosciences

21.3. Al Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Milo Biotechnology

21.4. Buel Dan Rodgers, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, AAVogen

21.5. Cedric Szpirer, Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics

21.6. Christopher Reinhard, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Gene Therapeutics (previously known as Cardium Therapeutics)

21.7. Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences

21.8. Marco Schmeer, Project Manager and Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory

21.9. Michael Tripletti, Chief Executive Officer, Myonexus Therapeutics

21.10. Robert Jan Lamers, Chief Executive Officer, Arthrogen

21.11. Ryo Kubota, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Acucela

21.12. Tom Wilton, Chief Business Officer, LogicBio Therapeutics



22 Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



23 Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qx40lm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

