Gene therapy market size to grow by USD 4.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global gene therapy market size as estimated to increase by USD 4,613.9 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period. During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to drive 39% of global market growth, as per Technavio's analysts. The US, particularly, emerges as a promising investment hub within the region, supported by substantial funding from entities like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to emerging players in the market. This influx of government and private sector investment is propelling the development of innovative gene therapies, with 18 clinical trials and 17 biotech startups underway. Such financial backing is poised to significantly stimulate market demand in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,613.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Japan

Technavio has segmented the market based on therapy areas (oncology, CNS, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and others), and delivery mode (in vivo and ex vivo).

The market growth in the oncology segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oncology drugs market has a huge unmet demand for the treatment of various indications. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer indications has led pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to conduct extensive research to develop drugs for these indications. The lack of efficacy of small molecules and biomolecules has led companies to move towards effective therapeutic options such as gene therapy. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies

The global gene therapy market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer gene therapy in the market are Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., ElevateBio, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generation Bio Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Syncona Ltd., uniQure NV, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and others.

The growth of the market is driven by the increase in special drug designations.

Most gene therapy programs have been granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, or breakthrough designation by the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies for the treatment of certain diseases. In addition, orphan drug status will also help the company with tax incentives in its next research. Such advantages of specialty drug designations will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing research in gene therapy for CVDs and orphan diseases is one of the key market trends that is contributing to the market growth.

High treatment cost is one of the factors hindering the gene therapy market growth.

Analyst Review

Gene therapy stands at the forefront of medical innovation, offering promising solutions for a myriad of genetic disorders ranging from atrophy to muscular dystrophy. As the world grapples with health challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, companies like Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Benitec Biopharma in countries like Australia and Belgium are actively engaged in pioneering gene therapy research to combat such conditions.

Beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and spinal muscular atrophy represent just a fraction of the genetic issues that gene therapy aims to address. With the advent of breakthrough treatments like betibeglogene autotemcel and onasemnogene abeparvovec, patients suffering from these debilitating conditions now have newfound hope.

The gene therapy market, bolstered by advancements in CRISPR Therapeutics and lentivirus technology, is witnessing exponential growth. As companies like Pfizer, Cellectis, and Novartis Gene Therapies invest in research and development, the market is projected to expand further, especially in regions like California and Massachusetts, known for their biotechnology hubs.

However, this growth isn't without challenges. Regulatory bodies like ClinicalTrials.gov, the FDA, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9000) play pivotal roles in ensuring the safety and efficacy of gene therapies. Striking a balance between innovation and compliance with regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation remains paramount.

One of the critical factors driving the gene therapy market is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide. From hereditary illnesses to congenital diseases, the demand for innovative treatments continues to rise. Moreover, with advancements in gene editing and therapeutic gene delivery systems, the potential to target specific cells and protein molecules offers new avenues for treatment.

Venture capital financing and partnerships between academia and industry players further fuel research efforts. Companies like Lonza Group and Oxford Biomedica contribute to the manufacturing and logistics aspects of gene therapy, ensuring efficient drug delivery and scalability.

In conclusion, the gene therapy market holds immense promise in addressing genetic disorders and improving patient outcomes. As the field continues to evolve, collaboration, adherence to regulations, and a focus on patient-centric approaches will be essential in unlocking the full potential of gene therapy to tackle the most challenging medical conditions of our time.

Market Overview

The Gene Therapy Market is witnessing exponential growth globally, with companies like Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Benitec Biopharma leading the charge. This revolutionary approach offers hope for conditions such as atrophy and beta thalassemia, providing targeted solutions to genetic disorders. Recent advancements include Betibeglogene autotemcel, a promising treatment for beta-thalassemia pioneered by CRISPR Therapeutics. Biomedicine is at the forefront of this transformative field, driving innovation and clinical trials. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, gene therapy research continues unabated, with countries like Australia and Belgium actively contributing to the global effort. As the market expands, gene therapy emerges as a beacon of hope for patients worldwide, offering personalized treatments and potential cures.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Therapy Areas market Segmentation by Delivery Mode Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

