Gene Therapy Market size to grow by USD 4.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gene therapy market size is expected to grow by USD 4.61 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by therapy area (oncology, CNS, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and others), delivery mode (in vivo and ex vivo), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gene Therapy Market 2023-2027

North America accounts for 39% of the growth of the global gene therapy market share during the forecast period. The US is one of the major contributors to the market growth in North America. One of the main reasons is the funding provided by government departments such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to small-scale industries and companies that are focusing on developing novel products. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., ElevateBio, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generation Bio Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Syncona Ltd., uniQure NV, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc: The company offers gene therapy solutions such as Phase 3 VIITAL Clinical Trial of EB 101

Gene Therapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the oncology segment is significant during the forecast period. Several companies are increasingly focusing on gene therapy due to its high success rate which is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. For example, Novartis received approval from the US FDA to launch Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which, in turn, drives the market growth.

Gene Therapy Market: Driver & Trend:

The increase in special drug designations is one of the key factors driving the gene therapy market growth. Several gene therapy programs received designations including orphan drug designation, fast track designation, and breakthrough designation from the US FDA, the EMA, and other regulatory bodies, for the treatment of certain disorders. In addition, these designations offer certain benefits to pharmaceutical companies. For example, orphan drug status also helps the company with tax benefits in the next research by the company. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Benefits associated with gene therapy

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Trend

Increasing research in gene therapy for CVDs and orphan diseases is one of the primary trends that is contributing to the market growth. The market is witnessing significant change due to mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In addition, small companies and research institutes have collaborations and partnerships with the giant leaders of the pharmaceutical industry. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

