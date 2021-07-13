Geneo Announces Partnership With Country Singer and Lifestyle Entrepreneur, Jessie James Decker

Geneo's 3-in-1 innovative treatment is the ultimate facial experience for all skin types, ages, and seasons. Known for its non-invasive treatments, Geneo is fully customizable and in just 30 minutes, clients go from dull, tired skin to a hydrated, rejuvenated appearance. Just in time for summer, this partnership with Jessie James Decker aims to promote the importance of skincare, self-care, and glowing from the inside out.

"I've never been one to get facials in the past but I have noticed over the past couple years and with the natural aging process that it was time to start really investing in my skin," said Jessie James Decker. "Geneo has become my go-to treatment because I can tell it works deep within the skin to maintain hydration and plump my skin. I've seen immediate results and improvement in my skin texture and brightness since getting Geneo facials, and with no downtime, it's the perfect treatment for my busy life!"

Country star, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur, and a New York Times bestselling author, Jessie James Decker has emerged as a multi-platform juggernaut juggling her fashion brand, Kittenish, with two retail stores along with television hosting duties. She has become known not only for her incredible vocals but her ability to identify brands that truly celebrate wellness from the inside out.

This spring, Geneo announced a partnership with celebrity facialist and master esthetician Angela Caglia . Angela, known as the "Hollywood Glow Girl" is a leading skincare expert with over 20 years of experience as an esthetician and is known for giving celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Minnie Driver, Sting, Helena Christensen, and more their signature glowing skin.

SOURCE Geneo