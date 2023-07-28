Geneos Therapeutics Nominated for 2023 Prix Galien USA Startup Award

-- Nomination Recognizes Progress and Promise of Geneos' Personalized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines --

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the development of personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines (PTCV), today announced that it has been nominated for the Prix Galien Startup Award for 2023. The Galien Foundation is the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences and oversees the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development.

The Galien Foundation today announced the 2023 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for Best Startup, Best Digital Health Solution, Best Medical Technology, and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity. Category winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 26, 2023 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The 2023 Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of nine renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, responsible for evaluating nominees. The 2023 Prix Galien Sub-Committees and Advisory Boards conduct a pre-screening of all applications before submitting the shortlist of award candidates to the Awards Committee. The list of committee members and category nominees, as well as other information about Prix Galien, can be found in their press release issued yesterday.

"We are honored to be nominated for the 2023 Prix Galien Startup Award and are delighted to be in such excellent company of the other nominees," stated Niranjan Sardesai, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Geneos Therapeutics. "We share the Galien Foundation's vision of impacting medical practice and saving lives of the next generation and have already begun to demonstrate that our personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines could potentially change the paradigm for how cancers may be treated in the future."

"This great list of nominees reflects the undeniable courage, dedication, and passion behind each researcher continually working to deliver answers to patients around the world. We applaud their efforts and look forward to celebrating our shared goal of improving the human condition," stated Bernard Poussot, director, Roche Holding, former chairman and CEO, Wyeth, and committee chairman for Prix Galien award selection (Quote from yesterday's Galien Foundation press release).

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Geneos Therapeutics

Geneos Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical stage biotherapeutics company, believes that the company's personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines (PTCVs) may serve an important role in new immunotherapeutic paradigms for cancer. The company's approach, using its proprietary GT-EPIC™ platform, is to target neoantigens (abnormal mutations produced by cancer cells) from individual patient tumors to develop novel and uniquely personalized treatments for cancer. Encouraging clinical data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in hepatocellular carcinoma has prompted planning for a potentially registrational clinical trial. Geneos' experienced management team has a track record of success in building immunotherapy-based companies. For more information, please visit www.geneostx.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to our business, including our plans regarding the development of personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines, our expectations regarding our research and development programs, including the planned expansion and conduct of clinical trials and the availability and timing of data from those trials, and the use of our capital resources. Actual events or results may differ from the expectations set forth herein. There can be no assurance that any product candidate in Geneos' pipeline will be successfully developed, manufactured or commercialized, that final results of clinical trials will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market licensed products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Geneos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

