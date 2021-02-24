gener8tor and Georgia-Pacific Team Up in Northeast Wisconsin to Accelerate Consumer Goods Innovation

1915 Studios is a free accelerator for early-stage technology startups following the model of gener8tor's gBETA program, which operates more than 20 other programs across the country. The program provides participants with intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor's national network of mentors, potential customers, corporate partners and investors. 1915 Studios' 12-week program is designed to help startups prototype and build their products, gain early customer interest in their product or idea, and establish metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time accelerators or seed investment.

Georgia-Pacific's Neenah Technical Center (NTC) is a research and development facility of more than 250 scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff from throughout the world who offer centuries of papermaking, product development and testing expertise. NTC houses pilot lines and various labs supporting the company's consumer products business and beyond. From toilet paper that was sterile and splinter-free in the early 1900s to the disposable cup, touchless dispensers and wireless IoT platforms that helps keep people healthy today, numerous projects have been conceived, developed, and supported by NTC.

"We believe working closely with startups to aid in developing their businesses can result in significant mutual benefit for all involved," said Darin Driessen, director of R&D Open Innovation at Georgia-Pacific and managing director of 1915 Studios. "Bringing together the new ideas and approaches of startups and the proven go-to-market capabilities at our Neenah R&D center will create a powerful innovation environment."

Startups from around the country are encouraged to apply for the programming and resources that 1915 Studios offers, including free space, prototyping and additive manufacturing technology. The first cohort will kick off this summer and will focus on product-based solutions such as hygiene, IoT and sensing startups. A second cohort will run in the fall. Applications and office appointments for those wanting to learn more are currently open at gbetastartups.com/1915-studios .

About gener8tor

gener8tor's turnkey platform for the creative economy connects startup founders, musicians, artists, investors, universities and corporations. The gener8tor platform includes pre-accelerators, accelerators, corporate programming, conferences and fellowships.

About gBETA

gBETA accelerates the growth of early-stage companies through its network-driven program. gBETA supports five teams per cohort and requires no fees and no equity. Since launching in 2015, gBETA program alumni have raised $162M+ in capital and created 1,700+ jobs across the US and Canada. For more gBETA statistics, visit gbetastartups.com/statistics .

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern ®, Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

