Brawny® Partners with Convoy of Hope to Support Disaster Relief Efforts

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific's Brawny®, a leading brand of paper towels known for its strength and durability, is proud to support disaster relief efforts through its longstanding partnership with Convoy of Hope. This year, Brawny® is donating a record-breaking 204,442 pounds of paper towel products which Convoy will distribute to communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

This year Brawny® is donating 204,442 pounds of paper towel products through Convoy of Hope to communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

"At Georgia-Pacific, one of our most important values is our commitment to serving communities in need. It's an honor to join Convoy on their mission of delivering hope and healing to families and individuals who have suffered devastating losses," said Amanda Earley, Brawny® brand director. "In times of adversity, Brawny believes in the power of summoning our strength to support those who need it most."

Georgia-Pacific's donation is set to make a significant impact, comprising 22 full truckloads of product and 190,080 total rolls of Brawny®. As part of Convoy of Hope's emergency disaster response, their teams will be on the ground delivering these products and other essential resources to communities in need.

"Convoy of Hope has had a wonderful partnership with Georgia-Pacific going on 15 years now," said Hal Donaldson, president and CEO of Convoy of Hope. "Convoy knows we can always count on Georgia-Pacific to be one of the first to reach out to offer essential relief supplies that our Disaster Services team can distribute following a disaster. Georgia-Pacific's donations have enabled Convoy to deliver relief to hundreds of thousands of people."

In previous years, Georgia-Pacific has donated Quilted Northern® bath tissue, Sparkle®paper towels and Brawny® Giant Durable Wipes in relief aid.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com.

LinkedIn: @Georgia-Pacific LLC

Facebook: @GeorgiaPacific

Instagram: @GeorgiaPacific

Twitter: @GeorgiaPacific

Youtube: GeorgiaPacifictv

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific