Genera continues its expansion with key hires in construction and capital projects positions

The Vonore-based molded fiber company has hired David van der Linden as vice president of capital projects and Ryan Mello as project construction manager

VONORE, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, announced today that it has added two key members to lead the company through an anticipated building expansion beginning this year.

Genera continues its anticipated building expantion with the hiring of Ryan Mello (left) as its project construction manager and David van der Linden as its vice president of capital projects.

Genera has hired David van der Linden as its vice president of capital projects, responsible for leading the strategic development, execution, and business integration of large-scale capital expansion projects. Ryan Mello will serve as Genera's project construction manager to supervise the company's planned growth and ensure safety and quality.

Genera was acquired in 2022 by Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. As part of the purchase, Ara committed up to $200 million in additional capital to support rapid expansion of the company's sustainable pulp and packaging business.

"We are excited that David and Ryan have joined the Genera team," said Dr. Kelly Tiller, CEO of Genera. "These high-caliber hires are critical for Genera to successfully complete a suite of expansion projects supporting continual growth. Their expertise is vital to advance the business analysis, construction management and strategic development, planning, and execution of these projects."

Van der Linden has spent his career as a program, project and operations manager for large and diverse companies throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand. He has a background in the infrastructure, chemical, petrochemical, mining and medical device industries and has extensive experience in program and risk management, strategic development and in the planning and implementation of multiple world-scale projects.

Mello has more than 10 years of experience in the construction management field and has been in charge of the planning, design management and construction administration of large public works projects across the United States, including facilities, roads, and bridges. He has been responsible for several end-to-end design management projects and has expansive knowledge in all facets of construction from technology to methodology.

As a part of its acquisition by Ara Partners, Genera has committed to expanding their sustainable pulp and packaging business throughout the United States. This growth strategy has resulted in the hiring of several new key positions to develop the company's innovative, tactical planning and commercial success.

For more information about Genera, visit https://generainc.com.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications, including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

