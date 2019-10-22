Genera Names Dean Walker New Environmental Health & Safety Manager

"If the correct health and safety procedures aren't in place for a rapidly growing company, risks become greater and workforce development can be hindered," Walker said. "Genera is quickly advancing toward full operational capacity, and I look forward to working closely with this world-class leadership team to develop a next-level Environmental Health and Safety Department that will serve the entire company."

In his previous roles, Walker has served as both a safety specialist and safety coordinator. He holds several key accreditations, certifications, and a degree in Environmental Health and Safety.

"Dean's experience extends beyond training and management," said Keith Brazzell, Genera's Chief Operating Officer. "He is clearly passionate about ensuring the well-being of a workforce. The health and safety of our employees and their active participation in the program is critical to our success. Dean brings the skills that we need as we continue to grow."

The company recently secured a $118 million investment to produce its Earthable® line of sustainable agricultural fiber products at a new manufacturing facility in Vonore, Tennessee. Genera's fiber production facility is scheduled to start delivering the new line of sustainable agricultural fiber products to the marketplace in 2020. Early next year, Genera will begin hiring 80 new skilled and maintenance jobs at the facility.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based agricultural fiber product manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue, and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

