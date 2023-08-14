Paper Production Veteran Joins Genera as VP of Operations

News provided by

Genera

14 Aug, 2023, 07:03 ET

The Vonore, Tennessee-based molded fiber manufacturer continues to expand its growth by adding Jeff Hargrave to its roster of new leadership positions

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera, the largest integrated manufacturer of non-wood pulp and molded fiber products in North America, announced today that it has selected Jeff Hargrave as its new Vice President of Operations. His role will be to ensure Genera has the proper organizational controls, reporting procedures and personnel in place to effectively grow the organization.

Continue Reading
Genera continues to expand its growth by adding paper production veteran Jeff Hargrave as its vice president of operations.
Genera continues to expand its growth by adding paper production veteran Jeff Hargrave as its vice president of operations.

"Jeff is a great leader and has outstanding experience in developing strong teams and cultivating strong cultures in pulp and paper production." said Genera CEO Ben Mascarello. "He has successfully managed some large operations and will bring key insights as we build our capabilities and expand the applications for domestic agricultural fibers. We're excited and grateful that he has chosen to bring his expertise to Genera. Jeff is a key addition to the team as we build on our vision to become one of the nation's most sustainable and transformative companies in the compostable product space."

Hargrave has 30 years of pulp and paper industry experience working at various levels of mill operational roles across a wide span of product lines. At every point in his career, Jeff has delivered consistent, sustaining results in all aspects of operations management. He is known for rehabilitating struggling mills, developing people and building great teams, and setting clear concise expectations. Jeff's leadership approach improved employee safety, product performance and productivity of all the operations he was responsible for managing.

Hargrave comes to Genera after nine years of service with Graphic Packaging International, most recently serving as the Vice President, Virgin Mills. He received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Auburn University, specializing in pulp and paper.

"It's an honor to join the incredibly gifted team at Genera and become a part of their mission to meet sustainability goals while pursing financial growth," Hargrave said. "I look forward to the challenges of ensuring that the appropriate technology, innovation and engineering practices are considered and evaluated so that we meet our long term goals, build stronger relationships with employees and key customers and implement best practices for continued improvement."

Hargrave will also be responsible for working with Genera's leadership team to develop and implement plans for the company's operational infrastructure of systems, processes and personnel to accommodate its rapid growth objectives while continuing to meet governmental regulations and internal standards to provide the highest quality control measures.

For more information about Genera, visit https://generainc.com/.

About Genera

Genera is a vertically integrated manufacturer of sustainable and compostable products for foodservice, retail, and consumer packaging made from locally grown perennial grasses. Genera offers consumers sustainable alternatives to plastics with direct benefits to local farmers and communities and a significantly lower carbon impact. Genera is currently expanding its integrated non-wood pulp and molded fiber manufacturing operations located in Vonore, Tennessee, with plans to build additional plants across the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Genera

Also from this source

Ben Mascarello Joins Genera as Chief Executive Officer

Genera continues its expansion with key hires in construction and capital projects positions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.