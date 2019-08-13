Genera Selects W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company as EPC Firm for New Ag Fiber Facility

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera announced today it has selected W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company (Yates) to manage the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the company's first manufacturing facility in Vonore, Tennessee following a $118 million investment secured by Genera to produce its Earthable® line of sustainable agricultural fiber products.



Earthable® will be the largest fully integrated, domestic solution for ag-based fiber and food-grade packaging in the United States and will require the implementation of a new fiber production technology to produce the agriculture fibers that make up its sustainable product line.



"We are invested in the success of this sustainable product line for both the environment and the positive opportunities it provides to rural economies," said Keith Brazzell, COO of Genera. "Genera is committed to continued success in each new venture. The partners we choose must fit our vision and be highly qualified for this undertaking."



The pulp and paper industry is a key strategic market for Yates, and they have proven successful on many related industry projects in recent years. They will be responsible for all of the engineering, procurement and construction activities on the project. Their role as the EPC contractor is to ensure the new facility is completed as designed and on-time.



"With more than 150 pulp and paper projects completed over the last decade, Yates is a standout veteran of the market," said Clay Dye, project manager of Genera. "We eagerly anticipate having the new facility operational, and we know that with Yates it will be completed quickly but with careful planning and an emphasis on safety."



In a 2018 ranking compiled by Engineering News Record, Yates was ranked among the top construction service providers in the country and ranked second in the pulp and paper contractor category.



"We know the paper product manufacturing industry well, and we are a boots-on-the-ground company that delivers results on schedule with precision," said Bo Gilbert, Vice President of Yates Industrial Division. "We have been serving commercial and industrial clients for more than 50 years, and we work to develop lasting relationships with all our clients. We hope to work with Genera for years to come, and we look forward to the impact their sustainable fiber solutions will have on the world."



About Yates

Ranked among the top construction services providers in the country by Engineering News Record, Yates is family owned and provides a wide range of construction and building services. Yates works to understand each client's business thoroughly and carefully manages the details and complexities of each project to make the client's vision a reality. To learn more about Yates, please visit https://www.wgyates.com/



About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based biomass solutions company, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with regional farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generaenergy.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com



SOURCE Genera