Generac and CPower Expand Access to DER Technologies to Support Resiliency, Energy Costs and Grid Capacity

The collaboration combines Generac's industry-leading DER solutions platform with CPower's industry-leading VPP/DR services, creating a first-to-market solution to support customers in North America's largest electricity market.

WAUKESHA, Wis. and BALTIMORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of power generation and energy storage products and solutions, and CPower Energy ("CPower"), a leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform, today announced a collaboration to support commercial and industrial (C&I) customers across PJM, North America's largest grid, by leveraging distributed generation to achieve greater resiliency and demand response outcomes at a time when soaring electricity demand is pushing power prices to historic highs.

CPower Energy SBE Block, SBE Cabinet, ARC Pro Controller, G4.5L and D88L

The collaboration pairs Generac's equipment and industrial dealer network with CPower's wholesale market program access and demand response expertise to deploy distributed generation solutions across PJM, including battery energy storage systems, generators and microgrids. Leveraging solutions from Generac and CPower, C&I customers can participate in capacity, ancillary services, energy and on-bill programs, creating a new source of recurring energy revenue and savings for their facilities.

"Generac's comprehensive C&I product portfolio and competitive lead times and CPower's market expertise provide customers with a unique opportunity to quickly capitalize on PJM's prices to improve their resiliency and energy savings outcomes," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I at Generac. "The ability to combine multiple asset types, such as a generator plus a battery, further optimizes economic dispatch and operational resilience."

"By working with CPower and Generac, C&I customers in PJM can more easily turn distributed generation assets into flexible energy assets that add value to the grid," said Glenn Bogarde, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, CPower. "Beyond earning demand response revenue, customers can generate on-bill savings and reduce capacity charges by lowering electricity use when demand peaks."

This collaboration, the latest in a series of investments Generac has made to scale its C&I business, reinforces the company's mission to lead the evolution toward more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

With 6.7 GW of customer capacity across more than 23,000 sites nationwide, CPower turns flexible energy into revenue for large energy users and developers, owners and operators of distributed energy projects, leveraging all types of energy assets in demand response and energy flexibility programs across the country.

To learn more about Generac Power Systems, please visit www.generac.com.

To learn more about CPower, please visit www.cpowerenergy.com

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

About CPower

CPower is a leading Virtual Power Plant platform, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we've made turning flexible energy into revenue simple for partners and large energy users such as businesses, manufacturers, public institutions and healthcare organizations, delivering $1.4 billion from demand response and energy flexibility programs to customers since 2015.

Media Contact:

Generac

[email protected]

815-222-3011

CPower

[email protected]

904-717-2887

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.