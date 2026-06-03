Generac's 3.25MW Generator Named Gold Winner in 2026 Consulting-Specifying Engineer Product of the Year Awards

This recognition underscores Generac's momentum in delivering large-scale, mission-critical backup power.

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that its SD3250 3.25MW generator has been named the Gold winner in the Power Generation & Electrical Infrastructure category of the 2026 Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) Product of the Year awards.

SD3250 3.25MW generator

The recognition represents the highest honor within the category and is awarded through a competitive, reader-driven voting process involving qualified consulting-specifying engineers and industry professionals. The annual program recognizes innovative products that demonstrate technological advancement, service to the industry and impact on the market.

"This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the engineers and professionals who design, specify and deploy power solutions in mission-critical environments," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I. "The SD3250 reflects our continued investment in delivering large-scale power solutions that meet the evolving needs of commercial and industrial customers and we're proud to see that work recognized by the specifying engineer community."

The 3.25MW unit, Generac's largest diesel generator, is designed to support mission-critical applications in a wide range of industries including data centers, healthcare and infrastructure. This model is part of Generac's series of new large diesel generators ranging from 1.75-3.25 MW.

This award follows a series of investments Generac has made to scale its Commercial & Industrial business. Recent investments include the collaboration with EPC Power to deploy fully integrated energy solutions for data center applications, the acquisition of Enercon, bringing 50 years of expertise in generator enclosures and switchgear for mission-critical applications, and continued expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity at facilities in Beaver Dam, Oshkosh and Sussex, Wisconsin.

For more information about Generac's commercial and industrial power solutions, visit www.generac.com/industrial/.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products and services serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.