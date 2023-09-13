Generac Announces Proposed Plans for a New Manufacturing Facility in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

News provided by

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 07:45 ET

New facility to help address growing demand for the Company's industrial products

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, in conjunction with the City of Beaver Dam, today announced its proposed plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. 

"Generac's intended investment in our region is a testament to the business-friendly environment we've worked hard to cultivate," said Becky Glewen, Mayor of Beaver Dam. "The establishment of this new plant translates to meaningful employment, stronger families, and a flourishing economy for Beaver Dam and the region and speaks volumes about the confidence that industry leaders like Generac have in our workforce, quality of life, and the infrastructure we offer."

To help fulfill the growing demand for Generac's industrial generators, Generac is planning to build an approximately 320,000 sq. ft. facility in the Highway 151 Business Park, at Kellom Road and Tower Drive. Including a mix of manufacturing and office employees, the facility will eventually employ up to 350-400 people in total at the location.

"The demand for our industrial generators continues on a rapid growth trajectory, and this new facility will help us to best meet the needs of our customers," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "Additionally, the new manufacturing location demonstrates Generac's dedication to shaping the future of industrial power generation."

Pending city approval of the project, Generac will begin construction later this year, with the aim of completing construction by early 2025.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

About City of Beaver Dam
The City of Beaver Dam is a thriving community of 16,000+ residents and 960 businesses with easy access to Madison and the Fox Valley via connection to US Hwy 151. Since incorporation in 1856, Beaver Dam has served as a retail and healthcare center for Dodge County and the region and is recognized for its small-town feel, historic downtown, livability, and family-friendly culture.

Media Contacts:
Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected] 
262-544-4811 Ext. 4456

Nathan Thiel
[email protected]
920-887-4600 Ext. 399

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

Generac Urges Planning Ahead for Power Outages During National Preparedness Month

Generac and Buildertrend Announce Joint Initiative to Provide Home Builders and Prospective Homeowners with Easy Design Tools

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.