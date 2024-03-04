Generac Appoints Talal Butt as Chief Information Officer

IT veteran leads new era of innovation at Generac

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the appointment of Talal Butt as chief information officer (CIO) effective March 4, 2024. In this role, Butt will report to Generac president and chief executive officer Aaron Jagdfeld.

Butt will be responsible for spearheading the global information technology organization for Generac, including developing enterprise strategies for digital commerce, data & AI, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and global applications. He brings more than 20 years of experience in driving technology innovation and supporting global business growth with a focus on executing business strategies and optimizing the digital end-to-end customer experience.

"Talal brings a wealth of experience to Generac that will support the company's continued success and growth," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "He has an impressive history of delivering digital transformation on a global basis and building creative platforms to drive revenue, and he will be instrumental in helping us deliver a world-class IT platform that serves our diverse customer base."

Butt most recently served as Global Vice President – Enterprise Transformation and Architecture at Rockwell Automation, a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation technologies. In this role, Butt was responsible for leading the enterprise's digital and business transformation strategy and execution. He also served as the interim leader of Data, Analytics and Insights as well as cloud operations functions and cybersecurity.

Prior to Rockwell Automation, Butt served as the Vice President and IT Project Services Manager at Milwaukee-based international wealth management firm Robert W. Baird. In this role, Butt managed a cross-functional portfolio of IT projects related to applications development, infrastructure, and third-party integrations for multiple Baird business units. Earlier in his career, he worked at global companies Covance, Inc. and General Electric HealthCare, where he held various leadership roles in application development and IT infrastructure.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic company," said Butt. "Generac has an impressive track record of success. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth, collaborating with its experienced executive leadership team and driving technology innovation in the years ahead."

Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

