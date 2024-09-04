Generac Encourages Early Planning for Power Outages During National Preparedness Month

More frequent and destructive severe weather events drive need for power outage plans

According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, extreme weather has caused more than one billion dollars of damage on 19 separate occasions in 2024.

According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, extreme weather has caused more than one billion dollars of damage on 19 separate occasions in 2024. These events included 15 severe storms, a tropical cyclone, one wildfire, and two winter storms. In addition to the cost of property damage, severe weather can also damage critical power infrastructure, leaving many households without essential access to electricity.

"Between the impacts we've already seen from damaging storms, fires, and ice and a forecasted "extremely active" hurricane season this year, National Preparedness Month is an important reminder to proactively plan instead of simply reacting in an emergency," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer at Generac. "Being prepared can make a considerable difference in the safety and comfort for you and your family during and after a storm."

During National Preparedness Month, Generac encourages people to review their household power needs, identify the backup power solution that will best meet the demands of their home, and practice safely using their backup power source. Following are several important steps to take well ahead of a severe weather event to be prepared in the event of a power outage:

Identify the safest location in your home to wait out a storm and review emergency plans for evacuation based on your local government's recommendations.

Identify your nearest evacuation centers. Know when they open and, if applicable, which ones allow pets. As an alternative, create a list of options with friends or family who live outside of the forecasted storm area.





Create a communication plan and designate a primary location (as well as a backup location) to meet after the storm. Gather local area maps in case mobile devices lack service.





Build an emergency kit that includes essentials such as food and water, first aid, communication, lighting, and baby or pet care items. Generac's annual Hurricane Preparedness Guide contains a comprehensive list of emergency kit essentials.

From portable generators and home standby generators to solar energy storage systems , Generac offers a variety of energy solutions for every family and every home. To learn more about Generac's complete line of home backup power solutions, contact your local dealer or visit www.generac.com .

