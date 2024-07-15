Advanced EV Charging Solution Supports Growing U.S. Market

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the availability of its first electric vehicle (EV) charger. This state-of-the-art level 2 charger represents another notable solution in Generac's portfolio to help people with energy management, and underscores Generac's commitment to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. With the United States' EV market share projected to reach over 11% in 2024* and more Americans wanting to use energy on their own terms, this is an ideal time for Generac to add a charging solution for homes and businesses.

Generac Expands Energy System Offerings with Level 2 EV Charger

"Generac's expansion into the EV charging market shows our dedication to advancement in energy management," said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president of Consumer Power at Generac. "With our extensive background in energy solutions and a network of nearly 9,000 certified North American dealers, we're poised to deliver an EV charging solution that sets a new standard for performance, reliability and user satisfaction."

Leveraging its legacy and expertise in energy resilience devices, Generac's EV charger delivers power, efficiency, reliability and user convenience. The charger is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, offering enhanced connectivity and control through the Generac EV Charging app to monitor and manage scheduled charging remotely. Generac's L2 EV Charger features five distinct charging modes to accommodate various needs and preferences and comes with a three-year warranty. The L2 EV charger is up to 8X faster than a L1 charger, and its power-sharing capabilities allow you to connect multiple chargers to the same circuit to optimize power usage.

Generac's new EV charger is available through Generac certified dealers, on Amazon, and through a growing number of retailers and wholesale distributors nationwide. Generac's installer network, skilled in residential electrical applications, maintains the leading combination of knowledge to deliver hassle-free installation, power resilience and sustainability. For more information, visit www.generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

*Global EV Outlook 2024, Published by the International Energy Agency.

Media Contact: Jonathan Stern

[email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.