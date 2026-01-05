Generac Expands Its Commercial & Industrial Manufacturing Footprint with New Facility in Sussex, Wisconsin

"With global demand for data center capacity projected to more than triple by 2030 (McKinsey), the rapid expansion of data centers is creating unprecedented demand for reliable and scalable power solutions," said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are uniquely positioned to meet that challenge as a trusted brand focused on backup power solutions for more than 65 years. Our commitment to aggressively invest in serving this booming segment offers a generational opportunity for Generac with the potential of doubling our sales of C&I products in the next three to five years. This new facility expands our manufacturing capacity and operational flexibility, enabling us to support all our customers' needs while continuing to fuel the growth of our Commercial & Industrial business."

The addition of large-megawatt generators to Generac's global product portfolio has enabled the company's entry into the rapidly growing data center market, where power demand is expected to increase significantly for the foreseeable future. Since expanding the product lineup to include these large-megawatt generators, Generac has experienced significant customer interest from the data center market, including the doubling of its order backlog as disclosed on the company's third quarter earnings call in October. The additional capacity provided by the Sussex facility will also allow Generac to better serve existing backup power verticals including healthcare, hospitality, wastewater, water utility and heavy industrial plants that also require large-megawatt generators.

The new manufacturing facility will add over 100 new manufacturing positions when it opens in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Generac also provides a strong portfolio of C&I energy solutions internationally with nine manufacturing facilities in Mexico and across Europe, Asia and South America.

