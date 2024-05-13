Generac Expands Responsibilities of Shree Dandekar to Lead Corporate Engineering and Product Management

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that Shree Dandekar, executive vice president of Corporate Engineering at Generac, will assume leadership responsibilities for Corporate Engineering and Product Management. Dandekar will report to Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld. He replaces Patrick Forsythe, Chief Technical Officer, who will be leaving the company on May 31 to pursue other interests.

"Shree's nearly 30 years of experience in developing technology-based software products and solutions to foster growth and generate traction in international markets makes him perfectly suited for his added responsibilities," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO at Generac. "We thank Patrick for his 16 years of contributions to Generac and for his leadership of our Engineering organization."

Dandekar joined Generac in 2024 as EVP of Corporate Engineering, providing strategic leadership, technology vision and innovative process execution across the enterprise. Prior to joining Generac, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Innovation with Whirlpool, leading teams focused on embedded electronics, software, internet of things (IoT), analytics, data science and cloud enabled services.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

[email protected] | (262) 968-8252

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.