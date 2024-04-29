Generac Issues 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the issuance of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Generac's 2023 ESG report shares the Company's ongoing commitment to providing resilient, efficient and sustainable energy solutions. The report serves as a resource for stakeholders, providing an overview of Generac's ESG strategy and progress on key ESG initiatives and metrics.

"As Generac celebrates its 65th anniversary, we look back on our incredible journey from a small team of innovators in a garage to a leading global energy technology company," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO at Generac. "Our 2023 ESG Report highlights how we are continuing to drive sustainability initiatives for the benefit of our stakeholders."

In 2023, Generac continued its commitment to enhancing ESG efforts by integrating ESG principles into the strategic planning process, engaging cross-functional leaders globally, and reaffirming ESG as a key strategic enterprise priority for the upcoming year.

To read Generac's complete 2023 ESG report visit www.generac.com/esg.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

