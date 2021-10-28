Generac Introduces Most Powerful Air-Cooled Home Standby Generator

Until now, larger homes were required to install liquid-cooled generators to meet their power needs. The air-cooled Guardian 26kW generates unmatched power, as it delivers at least 28% more starting power than competing large, air-cooled products, meaning it can power up higher peak loads where other products may fail. The Guardian 26kW does all this while taking up 68% less space than liquid-cooled home standby generators that were previously required to provide similar peak output. With 2.6 times more power than Generac's baseline air-cooled unit, the Guardian 26kW has unparalleled capacity to power large homes in times of power loss.

"The Guardian 26kW home standby generator possesses the innovative, state-of-the-art technology Generac is known for, while being affordable to acquire and install," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "The latest addition to our Guardian line continues our mission to make backup power more accessible for everyone as we continue to move towards a future that is not solely reliant on the grid."



"The Guardian 26kW can save homeowners as much as $8,000 on purchase and install compared to similar output liquid-cooled generators," said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president and president of Generac's Consumer Power business group. "That's because the Guardian 26kW is lighter, smaller, and easier to install, all while boasting Generac's proven air-cooled engine technology. As the leader in backup power, we're proud to be able to offer this innovative, cost-saving option to consumers."

Additionally, the Guardian 26kW is Smart Grid Ready, allowing customers to quickly and seamlessly connect to grid programs and offset their energy costs. Under normal circumstances, the Guardian 26kW functions as a traditional home standby generator and powers the home in the event of an outage. But at times of peak demand, owners can choose to allow the utility to use the generator as a virtual power plant, reducing strain on the electrical grid and offsetting a portion the homeowner's monthly energy expenses.

The Guardian 26kW is available through Generac-authorized dealers, wholesale and retail partners. For more information, visit www.generac.com or call 888-GENERAC to speak with a product specialist.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

