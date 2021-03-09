Generac Introduces Re-Imagined Lineup of Powermate™ Generators, Chore Products

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneracⓇ Power Systems announced today a completely redesigned Powermate line of portable generators and chore products are available now online and at select retailers nationwide.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Powermate is an internationally recognized brand fulfilling customer need for outdoor power equipment and portable generators. The new lineup consists of ten portable generator models to meet nearly any need, two electric pressure washers featuring 1800 p.s.i. and a more powerful 2100 p.s.i., a gas-powered chipper/shredder capable of chipping tree limbs up to three inches in diameter, and an electric-powered log splitter that turns logs into firewood with the push of a button.

"Powermate chore products are designed to be reliable and easy-to-use. They're backed by Generac, a world-leader in power products, and we've made sure they're ready to tackle any job around the house," said Kyle Raabe, president, Consumer Power, for Generac. "The legacy of value associated with Powermate is something we take seriously, and we're proud to introduce this line of products that are engineered to continue the Powermate tradition."

Portable Generators

With a focus on simple-to-use, capable, everyday power solutions, Powermate is a household name for recreational and emergency portable power. Building on that legacy, Powermate has added innovative technology and features to its brand-new lineup of portable generators. Select models feature simple push button electric start and COsense® carbon monoxide shutdown technology, making Powermate portable generators easier and safer to use than ever before.

"Making backup power more accessible is in our DNA at Generac," said Raabe. "Powermate generators will give consumers the reliability and features they want, putting less stress on their wallet. Backup power has never been more necessary or affordable."

Available in ultra-quiet inverter and traditional open-frame formats, Powermate generators are equipped with proven Generac or Powermate OHV engines, for exceptional reliability. All Powermate generators are backed by an industry-leading three-year limited warranty and are now available in the following configurations:

Inverters, featuring Powermate OHV engines 1200W

2000W

3000W Open-Frame, featuring Generac OHV engines 2000W

3800W, featuring COsense

4500W

7500W, featuring COsense

9400W, with One-Touch electric start standard

Chore Products

Continuing the legacy of innovative features are electric power washers in 1800 and 2100 p.s.i. models, a gas-powered 3" chipper/shredder and the electrically-powered 5" log splitter.

Powermate pressure washers are lightweight, and easy to move with a built-in handle and onboard storage. Each features a 20-foot hose, a detergent tank, and is backed by a one-year factory warranty. To extend pump life and save energy, both 1800 p.s.i. and 2100 p.s.i. pressure washers feature an auto-stop switch that stops the pump from running when the trigger is not being pulled. Never-flat wheels are also standard equipment to improve mobility.

The PM3000CS Chipper Shredder features dual heavy-duty chipping knives, and an oversized hopper. Capable of reducing debris to 1/20th of its original size using its Generac OHV engine, the unit is easy to maneuver on 12" pneumatic tires. Built for tough jobs, the PM3000CS is backed by a two-year limited warranty.

When it's time to split firewood, buyers will find an ally in the PM5000WS 5-ton Electric Log Splitter. The unit can be used anywhere there is electricity, since it releases no fumes and produces very little noise. Built on a durable steel frame, the Powermate log splitter can handle logs up to 10 inches in diameter and 20 inches in length. It's also easy to maneuver and store, as it features durable run-flat wheels and can be stored vertically or horizontally. This unit also features a two-year limited warranty.

For more information about the complete line of Powermate generators and chore products, or to find a retailer, visit www.powermate.com

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

