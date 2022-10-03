Generac Power Systems and EODev Announce Agreement Bringing Large-Scale, Zero-Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators to North America

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, and EODev, a French developer and manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, today announced a formal distribution agreement. Generac will offer EODev's GEH2® – a large-scale, zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market.

The distribution agreement signifies the continued growth and availability of alternative energy solutions for the industrial power sector, which addresses a pioneering market in the transition to low-carbon and emission-free power solutions. This collaboration emphasizes Generac's Powering A Smarter World strategic focus and equally expands EODev's presence in the North American market with its cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind hydrogen fuel cell power generators.

Generac has placed an initial order for the GEH2® generators, some of which have already arrived in the United States. Generac's ability to manage in-house service and maintenance, rental solutions and client support teams across the country make it an ideal partner for EODev's expansion plans in North America, as Generac can provide end-clients relevant support to handle acquisition, installation, and servicing of the GEH2® units.

"Generac Industrial Power is proud to partner with EODev to offer GEH2® hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America," said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of Industrial – Americas at Generac. "Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows us to provide solutions that are engineered for the planet, while delivering value to customers committed to investments in carbon-free solutions. Hydrogen fuel cell power generators can play an important component in the expanding alternative energy space, and the GEH2® platform demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge products that improve energy resiliency, optimize energy efficiency, and lead in environmental stewardship."

"We are delighted to have Generac further the EODev promise in the North American market. Beyond their vast expertise, we share a common ambition to accelerate the energy transition through our clean and innovative solutions," said Jérémie Lagarrigue, chief executive officer of EODev. "Thanks to EODev's GEH2®, tomorrow's solutions for carbon-free power generation in North America are already available today. We look forward to sharing with you their first projects in this promising market."

GEH2®, the ally of the energy transition on land

The GEH2® uses a fuel cell and a lithium iron phosphate battery, reducing noise emissions and providing an instant start. This combination of power enables the GEH2® to deliver up to 110 kVA of power. Developed to be easy to use, the GEH2® is equipped with event-driven electrical outlets, standardized frequency and voltage levels, as well as remote monitoring and data acquisition.

Designed to provide virtually any energy ecosystem with instantaneous power, the GEH2® offers a silent solution without emissions of CO 2 , HC, NO x , or fine particles. The GEH2® emits only warm water and filtered air.

With its plug-and-play approach, the GEH2® was developed with the aim of easily integrating into all industries and environments. Designed to meet environmental challenges without sacrificing efficiency, it is suitable for virtually all sites and sectors of activity, whether prospective customers are seeking energy autonomy, desiring a backup solution, or operating in a confined site or regulated zero-emissions zones.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup, and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st-century electrical grid.

About EODev

EODev is an innovative greentech industrial company founded in France in 2019 with the aim of accelerating the energy transition thanks to sustainable, reliable and affordable energy solutions using hydrogen. EODev is a world leader in the design and industrialization of zero-emission power generation systems with its GEH2® electro-hydrogen unit for stationary and mobile operations, and REXH2® for marine applications. For more information, visit www.eo.dev and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

