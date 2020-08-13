Generac Power Systems and Momentum Solar Forge Strategic Relationship

Momentum CEO Arthur Souritzidis said, "We chose Generac PWRcell because of their innovative integrated system design, the Generac brand and reliability, the most powerful energy storage system available in the market today and the ease of installation."

"Generac is very excited and honored to partner with Momentum Solar," said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer for Generac. "Momentum is one of the premier organizations in our industry and I am confident this is the beginning of a great win-win partnership. Momentum is hyper-focused on delivering the highest quality customer experience and they share our goal of accelerating the adoption of affordable clean energy. We couldn't be more excited."

Since its introduction in 2019, Generac's PWRcell battery has been the most powerful energy storage system available to homeowners seeking energy savings and backup power. Now, Generac has improved its leading position in the solar + storage spec war by unlocking additional backup power and the introduction of the premium "EX" lithium-ion battery module.

Generac PWRcell inverters boast continuous backup power capacity of up to 11kw, and up to 9kW with a single battery. The new EX battery module features more battery capacity and improved thermal performance, allowing that leading power output to be used for longer durations when compared with the standard PWRcell battery modules. PWRcell batteries installed with the optional EX modules will now store up to 18 kWh of usable capacity. The new PWRcell EX modules, available in early October, allow for higher performance across a broader range of temperatures, making them ideal for outdoor installations.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, that dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single-engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for its customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

About Momentum Solar

Momentum Solar is a top residential solar contractor and Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company that employs over 1,000 people nationwide and with operations in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The owner-operated business is committed to providing savings for their customers and helping the environment by providing clean, affordable electricity to qualified homeowners. Momentum Solar manages the entire customer life cycle from enrollment through customized design, engineering, permitting, installation and activation of each system to make the process simple. Learn more at momentumsolar.com.

