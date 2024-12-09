Generac Promotes Amanda Teder to Chief Marketing Officer

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the promotion of Amanda Teder to Chief Marketing Officer. Amanda previously served as Executive Vice President of Marketing.

Generac Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Teder

"Amanda is playing an instrumental role in the future growth for Generac and supporting our strategy to Power a Smarter World," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac's President and CEO. "Since joining the organization two years ago, she has built a world-class marketing organization leading marketing, communications, digital, data and analytics, pricing, and supporting the next-generation customer experience across our residential and industrial divisions. Her leadership will continue to be invaluable as we support the growth of our core Consumer Power and Commercial & Industrial businesses and grow in Energy Technology."

"I'm proud of the great work of our marketing team and look forward to building on the momentum of the past two years by continuing to focus on growth opportunities, our consumer experience and our journey as a total energy solutions company," said Teder.

Prior to joining Generac in 2022, Amanda served as vice president of B2B2C Marketing, North America for Michelin. Previously, Ms. Teder held multiple leadership roles at Procter & Gamble over almost 20 years including leading North America Oral-B and leading North America Retailer Marketing across the company's brands and retailers. Ms. Teder holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

