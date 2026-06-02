Generac Signs Global Supply Agreement with Leading Hyperscale Data Center Operator to Supply Backup Power

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced it has signed a global supply agreement with a leading hyperscale data center operator to supply backup power generators for the company's data center infrastructure.

Generac signed a global supply agreement with a leading hyperscale data center operator.

Data centers underpin the digital infrastructure people rely on every day — banking systems, healthcare delivery, transportation logistics, emergency response, and the broader digital economy. Reliable backup power is the resilience layer that keeps these essential services running through grid disruptions, weather events, and high-demand periods.

The global supply agreement was awarded following a rigorous qualification process including multiple factory visits, performance and quality system reviews, and audits across Generac's broader vendor base.

"This agreement positions Generac at the heart of supporting essential services and the digital economy," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Chairman, President and CEO of Generac. "The successful navigation of this approval process solidifies our position as a top-tier supplier of large megawatt backup power generators and reflects the kind of relationship we expect will grow as the digital economy continues to scale."

"Generac has been supporting mission-critical infrastructure for decades," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I at Generac. "Securing this agreement reflects our culture — an engineering-first organization focused on backup power, with the service capabilities required to support critical infrastructure at scale."

Generac has made a series of strategic investments to scale its Commercial & Industrial business and strengthen its global capabilities. Recent initiatives include the collaboration with EPC Power to deploy fully integrated energy solutions for data center applications worldwide, and the acquisition of Enercon, adding 50 years of expertise in generator enclosures and switchgear for mission-critical applications.

These efforts are complemented by the ongoing expansion of manufacturing and operational capacity at facilities in Beaver Dam, Oshkosh and Sussex, Wisconsin, as well as across key regions including APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, reinforcing Generac's ability to support data center growth with reliable, end-to-end solutions on a global scale. Generac's expertise is further demonstrated through the successful delivery of energy solutions for major colocator data center projects worldwide, supporting some of the industry's leading operators in ensuring resilient, mission-critical infrastructure for rapidly growing digital economies.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental and industrial markets. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

fluctuations in cost, availability, and quality of raw materials, key components and labor required to manufacture our products;

our dependence on a small number of contract manufacturers and component suppliers, including single-source suppliers;

changes and volatility with respect to the trade policies of various countries, which may result in new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions, or other unfavorable trade actions;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or successfully defend against third party infringement claims;

changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other global macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products;

changes in governmental policies, particularly with respect to tax incentives, tax credits, or grant programs, which could: (i) affect the demand for certain of our products; or (ii) result in a withdrawal or reduction of grants previously awarded to the Company;

increase in product and other liability claims, warranty costs, recalls, or other claims;

significant legal proceedings, claims, fines, penalties, tax assessments, lawsuits or government investigations;

our ability to consummate our share repurchase programs;

our failure or inability to adapt to, or comply with, current or future changes in applicable laws, regulations, and product standards;

our ability to develop and enhance products and gain customer acceptance including our offerings that serve the data center and energy technology markets;

uncertainty regarding the growth of the data center market;

increase in contract risk related to terms with certain data center customers, including cancellation rights, delivery requirements, and potential liability exposure tied to our performance obligations or other claimed damages;

our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage inventory levels relative to such forecast;

our ability to remain competitive;

our dependence on our dealer and distribution network;

market reaction to changes in selling prices or mix of products;

loss of our key management and employees;

disruptions from labor disputes or organized labor activities;

our ability to attract and retain employees;

disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or realignments will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

risks related to sourcing components in foreign countries;

compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations;

scrutiny regarding our sustainability practices;

government regulation of our products;

failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;

risks due to instability caused by geopolitical conflicts;

our ability to make payments on our indebtedness;

terms of our credit facilities that may restrict our operations;

our potential need for additional capital to finance our growth or refinancing our existing credit facilities;

risks of impairment of the value of our goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets;

volatility of our stock price; and

potential tax liabilities.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.