Generac Urges Consumers Not to Overlook Hurricane Season Readiness

From pre-storm planning to backup power solutions, Generac highlights simple ways homeowners can prepare for power outages and prevent disruptions to everyday life.

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is supporting homeowners – especially those in hurricane-prone areas – to take simple steps to prepare for severe weather and storm-related power outages, by sharing the 2026 Hurricane Preparedness Guide to help make that planning easier.

Generac releases the 2026 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

For more than a decade, Generac has equipped homeowners with the tools, insights and proven strategies needed to prepare for hurricane season. Marking its 10th anniversary, the 2026 Hurricane Preparedness Guide expands that leadership with new data on the nation's highest-risk zones and a clearer picture of the cost of power outages, from nightly lodging to basement flooding expenses.

According to Colorado State University's annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast, experts are anticipating 13 named storms with six expected to develop into hurricanes and two forecasted to reach major hurricane strength of a Category 3 or higher.

Communities across the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are reminded that planning is critical.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season produced 13 named storms, five of which became hurricanes. And in 2024, the U.S. reported nearly 1.5 billion electric outage hours – the most since Generac began tracking this data. Hurricane Helene and Milton together caused a staggering 9.5 million power outages at storm peaks and over $113 billion in damages. During Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Generac Whole Home Standby Generators reported 5.4 million hours of runtime.

"It only takes one storm to disrupt people's lives. These storms don't just knock out power. As our homes are our sanctuaries, our workplaces and our classrooms, having a backup power plan is essential," said Kyle Raabe, President of Home Power Generation at Generac. "Planning ahead this hurricane season will protect you and your family from unnecessary stress and help you ensure safety and stability during a storm-induced power outage."

Generac urges homeowners across the country, regardless of if they live in a high-risk area, to download the Hurricane Preparedness Guide to learn more about how to prepare for a storm-induced power outage. The 2026 preparedness guide includes information on home energy and power options, safety tips before, during and after the storm and helpful tools such as emergency kit checklists, home inventory forms and important emergency contact resources.

To learn more about Generac's complete line of home backup power solutions, contact your local dealer or visit www.generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

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SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.