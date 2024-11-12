Generac Urges Homeowners to Make a Plan for Winter Power Outages

The Company's Cold Weather Preparedness Guide is an Easy Tool for Navigating Winter Outage Planning

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is encouraging homeowners across the United States to plan well in advance for winter weather-related power outages, as power outage rates continue to rise across the United States.

According to NOAA's 2024-2025 Winter Outlook , a slow-developing La Nina is expected to impact winter weather conditions across most of the United States. Much of the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest is expected to receive above-average precipitation, while the Pacific Northwest through the Great Plains are expected to receive below-average temperatures this winter. Both factors can potentially contribute to power outage events, as high precipitation can damage an aging power infrastructure, and cold weather can create greater demand on the electrical grid.

"Americans experienced an all-time high of 1.2 billion hours without power in the first nine months of the year, and we only expect that to continue to rise through the winter," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac. "As low temperatures and harsh conditions strain the country's electrical grids, winter power outage preparation has become more important than ever."

Power outages can be especially dangerous during winter weather in most regions of the country for various reasons, so it's critical for homeowners to have an emergency plan. Generac's Cold Weather Preparedness Guide contains an abundance of facts, tips, and checklists to help homeowners understand the potential impacts of winter weather on the power grid and prepare for blackouts.

When planning for a winter power outage, homeowners should take the following steps:

Identify your nearest warming centers, when they will open and, if applicable, which ones allow pets.

If you use a fireplace or wood stove for heating, be sure to have your chimney or flue inspected annually ahead of cold weather.

Build an emergency kit. Generac's Cold Weather Preparedness Guide contains a checklist of essential components.

Have relevant family and trusted contact information handy in a wallet or purse. Create a communication plan in case of an outage.

Install carbon monoxide alarms on each level of your home and outside separate sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace batteries as needed.

Consider investing in a source of backup power, like a portable or home standby generator, to power critical loads during an outage.

From portable generators and home standby generators to solar energy storage systems , Generac offers a variety of energy solutions for every family and every home. To learn more about Generac's complete line of home backup power solutions, contact your local dealer or visit www.generac.com .

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

