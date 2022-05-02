Generac Urges Homeowners to Prepare Early for Power Outages this Hurricane Season

Seasonal Forecast Indicates Above-Average Atlantic Hurricane Activity for 2022

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is encouraging homeowners and businesses on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts to begin preparing early for this year's hurricane season, as another above-average number of storms are anticipated to impact and disrupt power to millions of Americans.

Colorado State University recently issued its annual outlook for the 2022 hurricane season , which predicts an above-average number of storms in the Atlantic basin, many of which have the potential to cause serious and dangerous extended power outages. In the prediction are 19 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

Power outages have become more frequent across the country due to an aging electrical grid, and the coastal regions where tropical storms are becoming more common have created staggering outage metrics. According to utility outage data gathered by Generac's Power Outage Central, the most disrupted metro-areas since January 2020 include:

Miami - Ft. Lauderdale with nearly 30 outages impacting about 920,000 customers

- with nearly 30 outages impacting about 920,000 customers Tampa - St. Petersburg with about 15 outages impacting just under 1 million customers

- with about 15 outages impacting just under 1 million customers Houston with about 12 outages affecting 4.4 million customers

with about 12 outages affecting 4.4 million customers New Orleans with roughly 11 outages impacting 2.4 million customers

with roughly 11 outages impacting 2.4 million customers Ft. Myers - Naples with about 11 outages impacting about 400,000 customers

"Another active hurricane season is not a surprise, but rather something we have come to expect, and highlights the need for a reliable source of power in the home," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac. "Hurricanes can and do lead to economic disruption, injuries and a tragic loss of life. A hurricane preparedness plan is essential for everyone in the potential path of these storms, and having a backup power solution is part of being fully prepared."

Homeowners should consider the following:

Photograph your possessions, to make filing an insurance claim easier, should that become necessary.

Purchase water and non-perishable, nutritious, and protein-rich staples that do not require refrigeration or heat.

Right before a storm, ensure electronic devices are fully charged. Have a battery-powered emergency radio ready to use, and check weather conditions daily to stay current with emergency information.

If you have a portable generator, keep it ready with off-season maintenance. Start and run the generator monthly for a few minutes to keep components lubricated throughout the engine.

Be sure the fuel in your portable generator is stable and ready for use. As a rule of thumb, a portable generator will run between nine and 11 hours on 6 to 7 gallons of fuel, if operated at 50 percent load.

Consider purchasing a home standby unit for fully automatic whole-home power backup. If you already have a home standby unit, be sure it undergoes regularly scheduled maintenance so it is ready to work when you need it most.

Even if you don't plan to evacuate, have a plan ready in case it becomes the best option. If you have relatives who live inland, talk with them now about the possibility of staying with them later.

Generac offers a variety of resources to keep homeowners informed and prepared for the hurricane season ahead, including the annual Hurricane Preparedness Guide, a free and simple tool to guide homeowners through the storm season. You can also track any and all outages at Generac's Power Outage Central.

