Generac Promotes Niccolò Borracchini to Executive Vice President - International

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the promotion of Niccolò Borracchini to Executive Vice President – International, leading the Generac and Pramac-branded business outside the U.S. and Canada, effective immediately. In his new role, Borracchini will report directly to Aaron Jagdfeld as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Paolo Campinoti Niccolò Borracchini Pramac Logo

Borracchini's promotion follows the retirement of Paolo Campinoti from his executive leadership role, effective July 1, 2026, after more than 30 years of distinguished service to the Pramac Group. Campinoti joined Pramac in 1993 and most recently served as Executive Vice President – International since Generac's acquisition of Pramac in 2016, while concurrently serving as CEO of the Pramac Group. Campinoti will continue to support the business providing strategic counsel tied to the continued growth of Generac's International Commercial and Industrial business.

"Paolo joined Pramac in 1993 and spent more than three decades transforming it from a local Italian company into a globally recognized power generation brand with a presence across EMEA, APAC and LATAM," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He built the commercial relationships and international brand that define our Pramac business today, and we are fortunate that his expertise will continue to benefit Generac as he transitions into a consulting and advisory role as President - International Development for the company."

Borracchini has served within the Pramac organization since 2015, initially as Corporate General Manager. Following Generac's acquisition of Pramac in 2016, he played a central role in supporting the integration and international expansion of the Group outside the United States and Canada, taking on increasing leadership responsibility for all international support functions and commercial areas of the business. He was appointed Senior Vice President – International in 2024.

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role and to have the opportunity to build on the exceptional foundation that Paolo has created over more than three decades," said Borracchini. "I look forward to working with our international teams to continue to grow Generac's international presence globally, strengthen our customer relationships and deliver on our shared mission to Power a Smarter World."

Prior to joining Pramac, Borracchini worked in private equity at MPVenture and later at Emisys Capital, focusing on mid-market investments across industrials, consumer and media sectors. He holds a Master of Science in Management and a Bachelor of Economics and Business Administration from the University of Siena, both magna cum laude. He spent a year of his Erasmus program at the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany. Since 2024, he has served as a Board Member and Vice President of the ITS Energia e Ambiente Foundation in Italy.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental and industrial markets. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

fluctuations in cost, availability, and quality of raw materials, key components and labor required to manufacture our products;

our dependence on a small number of contract manufacturers and component suppliers, including single-source suppliers;

changes and volatility with respect to the trade policies of various countries, which may result in new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions, or other unfavorable trade actions;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or successfully defend against third party infringement claims;

changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other global macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products;

changes in governmental policies, particularly with respect to tax incentives, tax credits, or grant programs, which could: (i) affect the demand for certain of our products; or (ii) result in a withdrawal or reduction of grants previously awarded to the Company;

increase in product and other liability claims, warranty costs, recalls, or other claims;

significant legal proceedings, claims, fines, penalties, tax assessments, lawsuits or government investigations;

our ability to consummate our share repurchase programs;

our failure or inability to adapt to, or comply with, current or future changes in applicable laws, regulations, and product standards;

our ability to develop and enhance products and gain customer acceptance including our offerings that serve the data center and energy technology markets;

uncertainty regarding the growth of the data center market;

increase in contract risk related to terms with certain data center customers, including cancellation rights, delivery requirements, and potential liability exposure tied to our performance obligations or other claimed damages;

our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage inventory levels relative to such forecast;

our ability to remain competitive;

our dependence on our dealer and distribution network;

market reaction to changes in selling prices or mix of products;

loss of our key management and employees;

disruptions from labor disputes or organized labor activities;

our ability to attract and retain employees;

disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or realignments will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

risks related to sourcing components in foreign countries;

compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations;

scrutiny regarding our sustainability practices;

government regulation of our products;

failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;

risks due to instability caused by geopolitical conflicts;

our ability to make payments on our indebtedness;

terms of our credit facilities that may restrict our operations;

our potential need for additional capital to finance our growth or refinancing our existing credit facilities;

risks of impairment of the value of our goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets;

volatility of our stock price; and

potential tax liabilities.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.