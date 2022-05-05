General Dynamics Appoints Krugh as President of Bath Iron Works

RESTON, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced today that it has appointed Gulfstream Aerospace executive Charles F. Krugh as president of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

"Chuck's leadership, proven track record in manufacturing and expertise in managing complex supply chains will be an enabler to Bath Iron Works as it expands and increases the pace of shipbuilding for the U.S. Navy," said Robert E. Smith, executive vice president for Marine Systems.