General Dynamics appoints Schmid as Senior Vice President for Government Relations and Communications

News provided by

General Dynamics

Jun 06, 2024, 14:00 ET

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced today that Elizabeth L. Schmid has been appointed as senior vice president for Government Relations and Communications.

"Betsy is assuming a greater leadership role, which reflects her strong contribution to our company," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer.

Schmid joined General Dynamics in 2015 and has served as vice president for Government Relations since 2018. She previously served as vice president for National Security and Acquisition Policy at the Aerospace Industries Association, as a professional staff member and staff director for the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and as a Presidential Management Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics

