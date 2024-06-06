General Dynamics appoints Schmid as Senior Vice President for Government Relations and Communications

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced today that Elizabeth L. Schmid has been appointed as senior vice president for Government Relations and Communications.

"Betsy is assuming a greater leadership role, which reflects her strong contribution to our company," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer.

Schmid joined General Dynamics in 2015 and has served as vice president for Government Relations since 2018. She previously served as vice president for National Security and Acquisition Policy at the Aerospace Industries Association, as a professional staff member and staff director for the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and as a Presidential Management Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

