General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems

FAIRFAX, Va., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Army Geospatial Center awarded General Dynamics the Geospatial, Research, Integration, Development and Support (GRIDS) III contract. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a potential value of approximately $200 million for one base year with four option years.

General Dynamics will provide technical services to help coordinate, integrate and synchronize geospatial information requirements and standards across the U.S. Army. Additionally, the company will develop geospatial enterprise enabled systems to provide direct support to the warfighter. Work on this contract will be performed worldwide.

"Our highly experienced team is dedicated to enhancing geospatial research and development," said Adam Rudo, acting vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology's Intelligence Solutions division. "General Dynamics delivers geospatial operational excellence across the globe to the Intelligence Community and the U.S. Department of Defense."

For more than 40 years, General Dynamics has delivered mission support to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. The company is a leader in the development, collection, processing and dissemination of information in support of the U.S. Army's geospatial mission.

This contract was awarded to General Dynamics One Source, a joint venture of two General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) companies: General Dynamics Information Technology and General Dynamics Mission Systems.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-contract-to-synchronize-us-army-geospatial-technology-systems-300618570.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology

Related Links

http://www.gdit.com

