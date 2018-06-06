General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

General Dynamics

16:46 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable August 10, 2018, to shareholders of record on July 6.

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; C4ISR and IT solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. The company's 2017 revenue was $31 billion.

More information is available at www.generaldynamics.com.  

 

