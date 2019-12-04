General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 7, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 17, 2020.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018.

